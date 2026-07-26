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Sardar Patel’s 21-day Blitz: How India thwarted ‘Raja-sthan’ threat

Josy Joseph's Birth of a Nation is a riveting account of the negotiations and machinations of the princely states in the weeks leading up to India's Independence.

Josy Joseph's Birth of a NationJosy Joseph's Birth of a Nation
Written by: Rohan Manoj
5 min readJul 26, 2026 09:05 AM IST First published on: Jul 26, 2026 at 09:02 AM IST

For Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the alternative to accepting Partition was something worse than Pakistan: “Raja-sthan”. That is, the potential fragmentation of India as a result of princely states refusing to accede to the Union. Jawaharlal Nehru feared “balkanisation” or an “indefinite number of partitions”.

Choudhry Rahmat Ali once imagined, as Sunil Purushottam writes in From Raj to Republic: Sovereignty, Violence and Democracy in India, “a Pakistan consisting of a fragmented yet subcontinental landscape of Muslim sovereignty”, including an “Osmanistan” roughly corresponding to Hyderabad State — yet with no notion of the ruling Asaf Jahi dynasty retaining their sovereignty. These imaginations of the future, national and “non-national”, left little room for the princely states. Yet, some of the latter, with support from elements of the British establishment, were busy trying to carve out a niche for themselves in the run-up to Independence.

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Rohan Manoj

Rohan Manoj has been with the opinion team of The Indian Express since January 2025. He writes on hi... Read More

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