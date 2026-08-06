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The woman who refused shame: Sarah Joseph on love, feminism and why Gen Z gives her hope

Sarah Joseph was married at 15 and taught that the love she found outside that marriage was a crime. At 80, one of Malayalam's greatest writers speaks of it without lowering her voice, while watching a younger generation claim as a right what hers could barely whisper.

Sarah Joseph is one of the giants of Malayalam literature.Sarah Joseph returned the Sahitya Akademi Award she received for Aalahayude Penmakkal. (Photos by Sumiesh S and Sajith OK/The Indian Express)
Written by: Nidheesh M K
10 min readThrissurAug 6, 2026 10:40 PM IST First published on: Aug 6, 2026 at 04:18 PM IST

Seated in a rocking chair on the veranda, with an oil lantern on the table beside her, is Sarah Joseph. Behind her, the house is almost entirely books: glass-fronted shelves packed two rows deep, more stacked on the floor and across the table where she works. She has often said that writing is her life, that she cannot imagine a day without reading a few pages or writing a few lines. The house looks like the inside of that sentence.

She is 80. She won the Sahitya Akademi Award for Aalahayude Penmakkal and returned it in 2015, joining writers protesting what they saw as a growing climate of fear. She founded the feminist collective Manushi in the 1980s. In Malayalam literature, her name is spoken alongside Madhavikutty, or Kamala Das, who wrote about women’s desire with an honesty the language had rarely seen. Most recently, she had just sent her publisher a new novel, meeting yet another deadline.

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But what she wants to talk about is love. The married kind and the other kind. She speaks of both without lowering her voice, saying things that many women in Kerala, whether her age or much younger, would still hesitate to say aloud.

“Love was a crime,” she says. “Before marriage a crime. Outside marriage a crime. Always a crime.”

Sarah lived a quieter version of the same punishment.

In 1961, when she was in Class IX, she was pulled out of school and married to a man much older than her. She knew nothing of marriage, love or desire. She had been a town girl who could identify every blade of grass in her yard, every flower that grew there. She climbed between two jackfruit trees and lay looking up at clouds drifting overhead.

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Marriage took her to eight acres of paddy on a hill — a farming household with no neighbours nearby, no electricity, no bus service, and a house with a cow-dung floor. At first, the view held her. Soon it no longer did. What remained, she says, was a sadness she now recognises as depression, though she had no language for it then.

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