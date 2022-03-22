Noted author and academic Sara Suleri Goodyear passes away

Noted author and academic Sara Suleri Goodyear died on Monday after a prolonged illness, according to reports. She was 68.

Suleri was professor emeritus of English at Yale University, where her fields of study and teaching include Romantic and Victorian poetry and an interest in Edmund Burke. She taught at Yale University since 1983 and was the founding editor of the Yale Journal of Criticism.

Born in 1953 in Karachi to prominent political journalist ZA Sulehri and Welsh English professor Mair Jones, she graduated from Kinnaird College in Lahore and then received her Master’s degree in English Literature from Punjab University. Suleri is best known for Meatless Days (1989), her memoir of life in Pakistan which blends her personal experiences with the nation’s violent history of independence. The memoir includes people from her life, including her grandmother and her five siblings. Author Kamila Shamshie wrote, as part of the memoir’s introduction, “The deaths of Suleri’s mother and sister – both killed in distressingly similar ways, two years apart – form the heart of the book. Her sister’s death in particular gives rise to some of the more heart-shaking writing about love and grief I’ve ever read.”

Suleri married Austin Goodyear, of the family that is connected to tyre manufacturing, in 1993.

She went on to publish The Rhetoric of English India in 1992, which has been praised as an important contribution to post-colonial cultural studies. Her essays in this work are observations of intercultural impacts between Britain and India, and include figures such as Edmund Burke, Warren Hastings, EM Forster, VS Naipaul and Salman Rushdie. Suleri also wrote Boys Will Be Boys: A Daughter’s Elegy in 2003.

