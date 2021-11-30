‘I was sitting in a swirl of invention and nostalgia alike’: Sanjena Sathian on penning Gold Diggers

Sanjena Sathian, the author of Gold Diggers: A Novel, was born and brought up in the suburbs of Atlanta, yet the ‘American’ part of her Indian-American identity is something she and her teen characters in the book struggle to navigate through.

Sathian builds the unusual but gripping narrative of the book, which launched in April 2021, around the supposed Indian American gold thieves in the suburbs she grew up in, giving the book the Midas touch of magical realism. The book follows its main characters Anita Dayal and Neil Narayan through their teenage years growing up in the imaginative Hammond Creek of Atlanta’s suburbs as Indian American kids grappling with ambition, expectations, and success. But Sathian is sure to point out that “the book tries to write toward a collective story of Indian Americans, but it doesn’t make any claim to be the story of Indian Americans or immigrants — that’s really important. We’re a textured group, almost as textured as India itself.”

We converse with the author about her book, the magical realism plot of the story, and the adaptation of the book into a TV series by Mindy Kaling.

What inspired you to write ‘Gold Diggers’?

It started with the conceit of Indian Americans stealing gold from one another in the suburbs of Atlanta. There really were some gold thefts in my suburb and my mom always swore it was Indian Americans robbing each other. I thought that was an interesting idea and wondered if I could write some characters who were committing that unlikely crime.

How was your experience of writing the book?

It was hard! I don’t know how to sum up the experience. You’re entering a kind of dream state, which is both disorienting and rewarding. I was both writing a completely magical story where I had to come up with interesting plot twists and drawing on some of my own memories of growing up, so I was sitting in a swirl of invention and nostalgia alike.

Can you tell about your main characters Neil Narayan and Anita Dayal? How did you give shape to them?

We meet Neil and Anita when they are both 15, teenagers growing up in a big suburb in Atlanta, GA. Neil is “average” at school — he doesn’t like it that much, and he’s not doing very well, which upsets his parents. His parents say he needs to get some ambition, like his sister Prachi. Anita, on the other hand, is all ambition. She’s smart, but also, she’s desperate to prove herself and will stop at nothing to get to Harvard. The book follows them through their teen years and picks up again ten years later, when they’re entering their later 20s. We see what such an ambitious, achievement-oriented culture breeds — yes, these kids have “succeeded,” but they’re also lost, lonely, and depressed. Neil and Anita came about pretty organically. I originally wrote from Anita’s perspective, and then switched when I “met” Neil and realized he was snarkier and funnier and more enjoyable to live within.

The book is set in a fictional place ‘Hammond Creek’ that is situated in the same Atlanta you grew up in. How much of your personal experience of growing up there has molded the shape Hammond Creek has taken in the book?

All fiction is both autobiographical and not autobiographical. I drew on my childhood for details like what it felt like to be at a party in the suburbs with a bunch of gossipy aunties. But I wasn’t stealing gold, and I was never a teenage boy like the narrator! So as soon as you add that plot element in, it becomes a different story and it’s not autobiography anymore.

At a point in the book, Neil says, ‘I wished everyone would give up on me. For it felt, back in Hammond Creek, that it wasn’t our job just to grow up, but to grow up in such a way that made sense of our parents’ choice to leave behind all they knew.’ Would you say that is an experience of many immigrant kids?

I can’t speak of anyone else’s experience too generally, but I think a lot of people have found that the line you mentioned resonated with them. That’s great to hear. I think the book tries to write toward a collective story of Indian Americans, but it doesn’t make any claim to be *the* story of Indian Americans or immigrants — that’s really important. We’re a textured group, almost as textured as India itself.

Your book also deals with ambition, expectations as well as identity crisis among immigrant kids. Can you tell us a little about that?

You’re correct that the book’s primary concern is with ambition. It asks what happens when a culture or a community prizes achievement at all costs. When I spell it out that way, it sounds blunt, though, and the book didn’t begin with that big question — it just began as these kids’ stories, and I groped my way to the big ideas.

Neil actually thinks the so-called “identity crisis” is silly. He makes fun of his sister, Prachi, and Anita, who compete in a beauty pageant where they’re asked to discuss what it means to be both Indian and American. That’s a sort of silly question, because it presumes that human identity can be boiled down to nationality or ethnicity. And it’s a question I think is foisted on Indian Americans by both Indians and Americans. You go to India as a kid, and your relatives are telling you you’re not really Indian. What does that mean? Culture is fluid, and diasporas continue culture. They overlay the new onto the old. I think that’s beautiful, not a “crisis.” I’m currently in London, where the South Asian diaspora is so big and varied that being British desi is its own fusion identity. It’s not a problem — it’s a new identity that we have to own and settle into. Growing up away from the motherland doesn’t make someone less Indian — it makes you a different kind of Indian.

Anita Dayal is portrayed as the all-rounder, overachiever kind in the book. Whose character would you say you relate to more, Anita or Neil’s?

I’m both of them, but I think I’m more like Neil. Like Anita, I grew up appearing to have my life together. I was good at school, competitive at debate, and went to a fancy college. But like Neil, I always felt like I was coming apart at the seams privately. And like Neil, I often feel like I’m looking at other people who are part of “normal” society and wondering how they seem so well-adjusted.

Can you give us a teaser of the magical realism-like plot twist that happens in the book?

Anita and her mother Anjali together sneak into other Indians’ homes and steal their gold. Instead of turning that gold into cash, however, they transmute it into a magical elixir — a golden “lemonade.” When they drink this elixir, they drink the pure ambition and energy of the gold’s original owner. That’s all a weird and fun way of getting at the central conceit of the book — it’s about what it means to compete so intensely for something that you actively rob other people.

How did you decide on the book’s title ‘Gold Diggers’?

It was in my head pretty early! I like titles that have multiple implications. This had a pop culture element, because the phrase “gold digger” means something specific and derogatory. It also had a historical element, because the actual gold diggers were people who came to the U.S. in the gold rush and tried their hand at mining.

Are you excited about Mindy Kaling’s adaptation of the book into a TV series?

Yes, of course! It’s amazing news. I am working with Mindy and her talented colleagues to adapt the book for a limited series. It’s been a ton of fun so far and I’m learning a lot.

