Who is Sanchita Basu De Sarkar—the British-Indian bookseller judging the Children’s Booker Prize

As a child of British-Indian heritage growing up in Wembley in the 1990s, Sanchita Basu De Sarkar–one of the judges for the inaugural Children’s Booker Prize 2027–learned to look for herself between the lines of British children’s classics, and found fragments: a maharaja in Tintin or a servant speaking broken English in Enid Blyton.

“As I filled up with stories, I understood a strange and unspoken truth,” she wrote in an opinion piece for The Guardian in 2018. “Brown children did not go on adventures.”

Now the owner of Children’s Bookshop in Muswell Hill, London–the oldest running children’s bookshop in the United Kingdom, according to the Royal Society of Literature, which made her an honorary fellow in 2024, Sarkar is in a position to change that for the next generation.