‘This book is a distillation of my thoughts about the need for a dynamic balance between the three sectors of society, state and markets’

Philanthropist and writer Rohini Nilekani will release a collection of essays, Samaaj, Sarkaar, Bazaar: A Citizen-First Approach, on August 4. Drawing from her experience of working in various civil society institutions over thirty years, the collection discusses a range of issues, from citizen responsibility and problems within the justice system to challenges of sustainability and takeaways from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A Samaaj-first philosophy has guided my civic involvement and personal philanthropy for the past three decades,” says Nilekani, 62, adding, “This new book is a distillation of my thoughts about the need for a dynamic balance between the three sectors of society, state and markets… It is an invitation to thinkers, researchers, writers, civic leaders, and all citizens to join the important public discourse around the changing role of these three sectors. I also hope it energises citizens to rethink of our role in creating an equitable and resilient society.”
Founder of Arghyam, a foundation for sustainable water and sanitation, Bengaluru-based Nilekani is the co-founder of Pratham Books, a non-profit enabling access to books to all children. Currently the chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, she is also the co-founder and director of EkStep, a non-profit education platform.
The publication Samaaj, Sarkaar, Bazaar: A Citizen-First Approach features interviews, writings and speeches from Nilekani’s entire career. It will be available at select bookstores and e-commerce platforms, and all proceeds will go to civil society organisations that Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies supports.
Nilekani’s first book, Stillborn (Penguin Books India, 1998), was a medical thriller, and her second, Uncommon Ground (Penguin Books India, 2011), is a compilation of talks with business and social leaders. She has also authored 16 books for young children.
