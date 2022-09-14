The Salman Rushdie novella inspired by Jean-Luc Godard

That Salman Rushdie loves cinema is no secret. The (twice) Booker-winning author, who was recently stabbed before a speech in New York and is in recovery, grew up in Bombay, the “world’s number-one movie city”, as he terms it in a 1990 tribute to Satyajit Ray in London Review of Books. The word ‘film’ is mentioned 62 times in the manuscript of Midnight’s Children, the word ‘cinema’ 26 times and ‘movie’ 11 times. The novel itself is based heavily on Rushdie’s own upbringing in the tinsel town and follows rambunctious midnight-child Saleem Sinai as he grows up in the city going to the movies “as often as [he] could” during Ramzan. In a November 2021 entry of his newsletter ‘Salman’s Sea of Stories’, Rushdie writes that No Time to Die was his first visit to the theatre since the beginning of the pandemic – “and I used to be a twice a week guy.”

It was, therefore, an attempt at coping with that very pandemic that led to a Salman Rushdie publication that has not received nearly the same fanfare as is usual for any new work. The Seventh Wave is a 51-episode novella that the author has been serialising weekly on his newsletter since September last year, with its 48th episode released five days before he was stabbed in New York.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“The Seventh Wave… was in part a way of confronting the catastrophe, but also a homage to the films that inspired me when I was young,” he wrote in a September 2021 entry, “and in particular to two masters of the French Nouvelle Vague or New Wave, Jean-Luc Godard and François Truffaut.”

Salman Rushdie’s wrote that he was inspired by two masters of the French Nouvelle Vague or New Wave, Jean-Luc Godard and François Truffaut (Source: Substack.com) Salman Rushdie’s wrote that he was inspired by two masters of the French Nouvelle Vague or New Wave, Jean-Luc Godard and François Truffaut (Source: Substack.com)

The master of the French New Wave is dead and a modern-day master of magic-realism is hospitalised. Rushdie quotes Godard twice in his newsletter before starting his novella: “A story should have a beginning, a middle and an end, but not necessarily in that order,” and “Cinema is the most beautiful fraud in the world,” and off he goes – The Seventh Wave, a tale inspired by the romances of Godard and Truffaut with their respective actress-muse-lovers, Anna Karina and Jeanne Moreau. The story is an imagined relationship between a film director called Francis and his actress-lover Anna.

Acknowledged by Rushdie himself, he deploys several cinematic devices in this novella – a practice dating as far back as Midnight’s Children, with terms like ‘long-shots’ prefixing many panoramic paragraphs) – and particularly those of the French New Wave. Narrative techniques, and a plethora of gangsters, are picked up from that movement too.

So if you want to verbally experience the tone of the rebellious wave of cinema that has today lost its first rebel, give The Seventh Wave a read. And pray for its author’s quick recovery so you get the finale soon.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!