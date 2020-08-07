Salman Rushdie asks Twitter to remove fake tweet falsely attributed to him

This is a fake tweet, which seems to be circulating. I have never said anything of this sort,” he wrote. (File Photo) This is a fake tweet, which seems to be circulating. I have never said anything of this sort,” he wrote. (File Photo)

Salman Rushdie recently took to Twitter to point to a Islamophobic quote which he said has been falsely attributed to him. The quote implied that Muslims living all across the globe share a common goal to “destroy the whole nation by terrorism, bomb blasts, population explosion, riots and jihad”. Sharing it, the Midnight’s Children author cleared the air and wrote, “This is a fake tweet, which seems to be circulating. I have never said anything of this sort.”

This is a fake tweet, which seems to be circulating. I have never said anything of this sort. @Twitter @jack please note and take this down. https://t.co/1lmg6ISg3f — Salman Rushdie (@SalmanRushdie) August 6, 2020

In the past, the Shame author had been mired in controversy after his book, The Satanic Verses was published. He was accused of blasphemy leading to a ban on the book in India and a fatwa issued on his name by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini of Iran in 1989.

In an interview with Harvard Business Review, Rushdie had described writing as a calling that requires discipline. “Writing really is a calling. It’s necessary for the person doing it. The world is drowning in books; even if you read a great masterpiece every day, you’d never be able to read all the ones that exist already. So if you want to add a book to that mountain, it had better be necessary. Otherwise, save the trees,” he had said.

His last book, Quichotte was short listed for the Booker last year. Midnight’s Children had won the prestigious honour in 1981.

