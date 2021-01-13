Sally Rooney’s new novel is coming out in September

As Normal People continues to move readers and audience (the series is presently streaming in India), author Sally Rooney is ready to come out with a new — and third — book. Titled, Beautiful World, Where Are You, the book will be published on September 7. The announcement was made by her UK Publishers on Faber.

The post shared the premise of Rooney’s new work. Much like her previous work and first book, Conversation With Friends, this too has a bunch of young characters who come together to part and part to come together again.

“Alice, a novelist, meets Felix, who works in a warehouse, and asks him if he’d like to travel to Rome with her. In Dublin, her best friend Eileen is getting over a break-up, and slips back into flirting with Simon, a man she has known since childhood,”the post reads. It further continues, “Alice, Felix, Eileen and Simon are still young – but life is catching up with them. They desire each other, they delude each other, they get together, they break apart. They have sex, they worry about sex, they worry about their friendships and the world they live in. Are they standing in the last lighted room before the darkness, bearing witness to something? Will they find a way to believe in a beautiful world?”

“A book of friendship and sex, art and faith, power and love. It absorbs you once again in the inner lives of characters with brilliant minds and aching hearts, while marking the next creative leap from a singular writer. The book scintillates with intelligence, empathy and, yes, beauty,” Alex Bowler, publisher at Faber was quoted as saying in a report in The Guardian.