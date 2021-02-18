Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends to be adapted for tv, cast announced

scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 18, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 18, 2021 4:06:21 pm
The book shot Rooney to literary fame almost instantly. (Source: sallyrooneystanaccount/Instagram)

Sally Rooney, author of two bestsellers — Normal People and Conversation With Friends, recently announced her third book. Prior to this, she was in the news for the tv adaptation of Normal People and the numerous accolades it received.

Post that, news of Conversation With Friends being adapted as a 12-episode series did rounds and now, as good news to her fans, the cast of the impending adaptation has been announced. It stars Alison Oliver as Frances, Sasha Lane as Bobbi, Joe Alwyn as Nick and Jemima Kirke as Melissa.

ALSO READ |Sally Rooney’s new novel is coming out in September

 

Published in 2017, the novel catapulted the 29-year-old to literary fame almost instantly. It revolves around two college students and the unconventional relationship they develop with a couple. In an article on Vox titled The cult of Sally Rooney, her cult was dissected and examined.

ALSO READ |Normal People streaming in India; know what the book is about

“Rooney’s books think novels are decadent, but they are also genuinely fun to read. They think romantic intimacy is impossible at best and dangerous at worst, but they are also genuinely moving love stories,” it stated.

