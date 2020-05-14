After TV adaptation, Sally Rooney’s Normal People tops UK book charts

The demand for Rooney’s books was also spurred as her other book, Conversations With Friends too jumped charts. (Source: Amazon.in/Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh) The demand for Rooney’s books was also spurred as her other book, Conversations With Friends too jumped charts. (Source: Amazon.in/Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Owing to the release of the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, the book has topped the UK book charts two years after it was published. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones (Marianne) and Paul Mescal (Connel) and released as a 12-part series on BBC, the adaptation has been getting rave reviews winning over viewers and critics alike.

“It is our bestseller by a considerable margin, with Rooney’s debut Conversations With Friends in second place. We’re thrilled that as a result of the adaptation so many more readers will be introduced to Sally’s writing. They are in for an absolute treat,” Waterstones’ Bea Carvalho was quoted as saying in a report in The Guardian.

Her other book, Conversations With Friends too has jumped the charts. According to the same report, the 2017 book is now 22 at the list.

Rooney’s Normal People, published in 2018, is set in Dublin and follows the lives of the principal characters as they constantly overlap. It is an affecting portrait of adolescence, youth and is at once intimate and tender. It won the Costa Novel Award and was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize. In the following year, it was longlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction.

A 2018 The Guardian review of the book described it as a “future classic”. “Normal People may not be about being young right now, but better than that, it shows what it is to be young and in love at any time. It may not be absolutely contemporary, but it is a future classic,” the review stated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd