Sahir Ludhianvi’s biography to be told in an audio-visual format

Sahir Ludhianvi’s life has been constant fodder for speculation as well as derivative literature. Now, content creators Rainbox Studios has acquired the adaptation rights of his biography. The biography has been written by Akshay Manwani and published by HarperCollins. Expansive in its approach, it covers various facets of the literary genius’s personality. The audio-visual format in storytelling will help in making the biography more accessible. It will be out in 2021.

The biography is a labour of love of five exhaustive years of research, dissecting his song lyricsn and interviews. It will also include the way he was perceived by other legends like Dev Anand, Yash Chopra, Javed Akhtar. Ludhianvi was one of the first lyricists who demanded that the hard work of songwriters should be recognised. “We are delighted that this definitive and enjoyable book on Sahir Ludhianvi by Akshay Manwani will now have a visual life especially since Sahir led such a remarkable and creative life. We can’t wait for Rainbox Studios to adapt this incredible story,”

Ananth Padmanabhan, CEO, HarperCollins India, said,

“The People’s Poet is the most intimate and thorough real-life story of Sahir Ludhianvi. It explores the various facets of a remarkable personality, who continues to enthral his fans, film enthusiasts, and poetry lovers to this day. The decision to collaborate with Rainbox Studios stemmed from the shared vision of how the enchanting story of this genius should play out for audiences the world over,” the author was quoted as saying.

“Rainbox Studios is committed to creating iconic content with high production values, which is driven by unique creative expression and differentiated storytelling. As we approach Sahir Ludhianvi’s centenary year (8 March 2021), we are keen to share how even a troubled childhood does not limit reaching one’s inner dreams, and how his life story is not only timeless but also an inspiration for the youth,” Munnish Puri, Founder & CEO of Rainbox Studios, commented.

