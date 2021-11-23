‘I write to archive our struggles, positionality, culture’: Sabika Abbas Naqvi on protest poetry and dissent

Resilient and articulate, Sabika Abbas Naqvi’s is a voice that perfectly encapsulates the trials and tribulations of a young Muslim woman trying to exist in present-day India. A gender rights activist, poet and educator, Naqvi has, over the years, become synonymous with protest poetry. Performing since she was in college in Delhi, Naqvi has dabbled in writing, campaign strategy, street mural art and much more.

We caught up with the poetess after her session at the Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest edition of 2021 to talk about her poetry style, opinion on dissent and on what keeps her going.

Excerpts:

What influenced you to explore protest poetry; at what point did you decide to write and perform it regularly?

I started writing poetry because I had questions about the systems around me, whether it was the society, or the political system. And then I began to write about gender, and the more I moved out and navigated the world, I realised my own vulnerabilities, my own marginality, as a Muslim woman in this country after I started performing on the streets.

In the past couple of years, I would wake up to the news of a Muslim person being lynched on the streets. And because of this, I thought my poetry was useless because I wasn’t causing tangible change. I decided that if hatred can be spread in public spaces, nooks and corners, why can’t I recite poetry about love and justice and equality in the same spaces, and reclaim them and like them about love, and permission for hate?

I figured why should I take permission to spread love? I should just do it because my poetry is a weapon to do so. I would like to mention that for poets who come from privileged backgrounds, they have a choice of subjects to write about further. But, if you are from a Muslim background, you have no other choice in the matter. I would love to write about walking, you know, how my feet feel when it’s in cool waters, or how rain feels on the top of my head or how the wind feels from my feet, but I don’t have the privilege to write all of those things. My brain is busy writing about revolution.

What kind of resistance have you faced over the years while performing protest poetry publicly?

I think one of the guiding virtues for my poetry was to make the systems uncomfortable. And, for me, an all encompassing societal acceptance does not really matter that much. I knew that every time my poetry was published on social media, the kind of threats that I received would not decrease in number.

And as active, listening, Muslim woman, this phenomenon of retribution or flak is very, very common. Because I write poems for the street, sometimes, criticism comes from people who are salty and don’t approve of the language or style I use and find it unworthy of their tastes. But having said that, performing on the streets is more likely to feel like an event because the audience on the streets is more mobile, more diverse. You can feel the intensity of a crowd. I think when people are getting behind the curtains of virtuality, they tend to say bigger things than when they’re right in front of your eyes, in front of 10,000 people.

What are the forms you usually explore in your poetry?

When we are writing in English, there’s a lot of conversation around form. I write poems of two kinds, the first one is taught in multiple universities across the world. That kind of style is literature oriented, more philosophical, written in a particular form. But, there’s a second side of my poetry, which is the poetry I write for the streets.

I really don’t care about the rules because poetry is meant to question structures. My poetry is simpler to understand, more connected to the masses, so that people are able to relate to it. My poetry is inspired from my personal experiences. I understand what it means to write from the margins and expect danger to follow suit, there are no exceptions.

I don’t think in a particular language, I think in poetry and hence you’ll notice an incoherence in the languages I use in my work. It is a mixture of English, Hindi and Urdu and it is not something deliberate. I would like to remind you that people who consider themselves the gatekeepers of language, and regularly impart feedback exist as well. Protest poetry is not meant to be written in books and stored in libraries. We need poems out in the streets, because the responsibility of a poet like me is not just to give hope, not just question, but also create a space to dream, also provide an alternative and archive our struggles.

What are you working on currently?

I’m the Head of Community and Advocacy at the Fearless Collective. I’ve been working a lot on South Asian solidarity and our team just came out with a book called the Bystander Anthology which is basically a collection of more than 50,000 Asian, non binary women, poets from more than 13 South Asian countries.

There would also be more poetry, probably. On the cards is bringing down fascism and making India more inclusive. On the cards is painting poetry on the streets. When I was performing last year and the pandemic swept through the country, the spaces that we so painfully occupied were now lost to us overnight. Our spaces of resistance seemed temporary to me, so I wondered, ‘How can I leave my voice at that particular intersection or street? How do I create a sense of permanence in my work?’

Thus, the Fearless Collective and I started painting poetry on the streets. We did a huge mural in Lucknow, which is called Jo main chahu, jisko chahu, jaise chahu. It is about Muslim women, their social, political and economic desires. We are thinking of taking this initiative forward and continue painting in public spaces.

What concerns do you hope to address through your poetry?

When I write poetry, I know no one else is writing about the struggles of my community because the media has been taken away, historians have been taken away and bought. So when I write poetry, I write to archive our struggles, our positionality, our culture. I see my poems not just as questions, but as hopes, dreams, and archives. So that’s what I do and that is why I say my poetry doesn’t have a form, I call it ‘sadak chaap’ because it is meant to serve a different purpose rather than be taught in a literature classroom. I definitely don’t want copyrights over them.

What are your thoughts on the present state of public dissent in India and the recent repealing of Farm Laws after a prolonged agitation by farmers?

In India, systems are created to ensure we give birth to and prepare people from school to colleges to office spaces to just know enough to obey. It is enough to accept, because the biggest misfortune of our times is that the public doesn’t understand. The larger bosses actually look down upon the dissent of the marginalized, and that is the biggest misfortune, the lack of allyship in solidarity from the privileged in our country.

Marginalised communities in this kind of societal model, sacrifice a lot to protest. I’m so afraid of answering a simple question that you asked me, because I am scared about my safety, because it’s the kind of work that I do. Also, every time a pointer is published, sometimes I write anonymously or send it to a friend to post it anonymously. Because I know the fear behind it, I know that my friends and acquaintances are behind bars, the everyday struggles, but I’m scared when my parents are in public spaces, and they attempt to fight, open their mouths and talk about politics, because I have seen difficulties and violence.

I think this fear exists because people who do not support people, always question the motives of those on the margins. But, there are people who always turn up, there are people who always are on the streets and questioning, there are people who will always be brave, there are people who will always support, there are people who will always create art, there are people who will always write poetry, there are people who will always write, there are people who will always do a public interest litigation silently or hire a lawyer to secure bail bond money.

I think that the repeal of the farm laws has shown that when the public decides to come on the streets, the Parliament might belong to someone else, it may have been bought or bought out, you can bring any change that you want if you persevere. Whether the Government wanted to repeal the laws is a different conversation altogether, why are they doing it at this time, you know?

I do believe that anyone who has been oppressed and is fighting for freedom, fighting for justice, will get it today, or five decades later. They will get it. But, what also broke my heart was the the CAA/NRC movement could never achieve this amount of widespread solidarity because we are not considered a part of this country. Lesser people will show up for us, lesser people will write about us and the chances of the laws against us getting repealed will keep decreasing.

