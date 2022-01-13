Well-known Malayalam poet-orator S Ramesan passes away

Well-known Malayalam poet and orator S Ramesan, a prominent figure in the socio-political arena of the state and a campaigner of progressive movement, collapsed and died at his residence in Ernakulam district on Thursday morning, family sources said.

He was 69.

Born on February 16, 1952 in Vaikom in Kottayam district, Ramesan began his poetic life during his childhood.

Besides penning and publishing a handful of books later including the famed Shidhila Chitrangal, Enikkarodum Pakayilla, Kalushitha Kalam and so on, he also took forward his professional career in the state government service till 2007.

He worked as an additional private secretary under the then Cultural Affairs Minister T K Ramakrishnan during the period between 1996-2001.

A recipient of several awards including the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and Asan Memorial Poetry Prize, he retired from the service as Additional Development Commissioner in 2007.

Ramesan also served in key positions in various progressive outfits including the “Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham”, “Sahitya Pravarthaka Co-operative Society”, “Kerala State Library Council and so on.

He is survived by wife and two daughters.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Ramesan’s demise has caused great loss to the progressive, political and social arena of the state in general and the “Purogamana Kala Sahita Sangham” in particular.

