Ruskin Bond’s new book will mark 70 years of his writing journey

Ruskin Bond’s new book, A Song of India is all set to release in July this year. Published by Puffin Books, the book is set in 1951, and traces the beginning of Bond’s writing career. Unfolding from the inception, the memoir series inevitably goes back to Dehra. The illustrated book will mark 70th year of the author’s writing journey.

“A Song of India marks 70 years of my long writing career which began when I was sixteen. In these seven decades, I have written hundreds of stories for children and just as many for adults too, and I am still continuing to do so. I am very fortunate to have lived in a beautiful part of the country, in the mountains. I am blessed to have received inspiration from the natural world around me, from children and animals, and all of this is reflected in my works,” the author said.

Speaking on his experience of working with Puffin Books, the author added, “My partnership with Puffin Books goes back to the year 1990 when I first signed up to publish The Panther’s Moon and Other Stories. Over the years, many of my other works, including the ever popular The Room on the Roof, the Rusty stories, the many short story collections, especially the two children’s treasuries, the shorter chapter books that feature a few of my most-loved works, including The Cherry Tree, and most recently my memoirs for young readers have found their way into the readers’ hearts, all thanks to Puffin. I am indeed a lucky writer!”

“I have had the privilege of working with Mr Bond for over a decade on his children’s books. Deeply cherish this long association with him. As he completes 70 years of his rich and prolific writing journey this year, we are so delighted to be celebrating this special milestone with the publication of a book that talks about how it all began. A Song of India is a story from that year in his life when he found his true calling to be a writer at the age of sixteen,” Sohini Mitra, publisher, Penguin Random House India was quoted as saying.

