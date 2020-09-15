Rupi Kaur’s third collection of poems, ‘home body’, to be out in November

Like her previous works, her new collection will touch themes like love, loss, family and mental health. (Source: WIkimedia Commons)

Rupi Kaur’s third collection of poems will be released by Simon & Schuster India on November 17, 2020. Titled ‘home body’, it will take readers on a journey of past, present as well unspool the potentiality of the self. Like her previous works, home body will touch upon themes like family, understanding of femininity and masculinity, and mental health.

“I’m excited to share this new collection with the world. It was written as a love letter to the self – a reminder that we must always take the time to fill up on love, acceptance, and community. We can’t make it anywhere alone. We need each other. Together, a better world is possible,” she said.

On her website, she describes her upcoming work as a “collection of raw, honest conversations with oneself – reminding readers to fill up on love, acceptance, community, family, and embrace change. Illustrated by the author, themes of nature and nurture, light and dark, rest here.”

Giving a preview of her work, she shared: i dive into the well of my body/ and end up in another world/ everything i need

already exists in me/ there’s no need/ to look anywhere else

– home

“Readers are looking for solace and inspiration right now, and Rupi’s words have the ability to provide comfort and hope. We are delighted to be able to share this intimate collection with readers across Canada. The arrival of home body could not come at a better time, Kevin Hanson, president and publisher of Simon & Schuster Canada was quoted as saying.

