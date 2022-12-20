scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Rukmini S’s next: Book on how to tackle disinformation

With stories of misinformation old and new from the world of science, sports and politics, the book uses 10 basic principles of statistics and contemporary stories from India to offer readers handy tools to protect themselves from being taken in

rukmini sRukmini S' new book is slated to be out soon (Source: Rukmini S/Twitter)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Independent data journalist Rukmini S will come out with her new book next year which focuses on essential e-tools for survival and aims at helping readers take on the age of disinformation.

“How to Talk to Your WhatsApp Uncle and Other Essential Tools for Survival” will be published under Westland Books’ Context imprint.

With stories of misinformation old and new from the world of science, sports and politics, the book uses 10 basic principles of statistics and contemporary stories from India to offer readers handy tools to protect themselves from being taken in.

Chennai-based Rukmini, who has authored “Whole Numbers and Half Truths: What Data Can and Cannot Tell Us About Modern India”, says she has been “struck by the deep concern in India around misinformation and disinformation” and hopes her book “helps those grappling with figuring out what to believe”.

Also Read |Stephen King, Margaret Atwood and others share their stories after only two people turn up at a debut author’s book signing

According to Karthika V K, publisher at Westland Books, “Like Rukmini’s first book, this too promises to break new ground and provide fresh and surprising insights into the dynamics of social and political interaction in India.” Anish Chandy of Labyrinth Agency says this will be a “bigger blockbuster than the first book”.

The book’s blurb says there is a lot of misinformation which is taking over our lives, especially our loved ones. But it can be hard to know where to start to bring common sense back into the group chat. What information can you trust actually and what is the truth? What numbers are credible, and how can you tell?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...Premium
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...Premium
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: GovtPremium
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 10:00:56 am
Next Story

Rupee declines 11 paise to 82.73 against US dollar in early trade

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close