Roses, ragas and reforms: The many lives of economist NK Singh

(Written by Mari Pangestu)

NK Singh’s latest memoir, Endeavours: An Ensemble of My Life is a delightful read that reveals a life well lived. It takes us through his life in a personal way while interweaving the official part of his life, as well as the rich tapestry of his family background. It makes you understand the whole NK Singh, not just his widely recognised, formidable career in the Indian Administrative Service, his prominent roles as a policymaker and his distinguished years spent serving as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Singh emerges as a true ‘Renaissance man’, perfectly balancing the logical reasoning of his professional life with the rich creative expressions of his personal passions.

One of the most evocative and thoroughly explored sections of the book is devoted to Singh’s inherited passion for gardening and roses. He traces this deep-seated love back to his early childhood and the profound influence of his father, TP Singh, who meticulously cultivated a magnificent rose garden at their Sheikhpura farmhouse in Patna. Following his father’s premature passing, NK took on the daunting responsibility of preserving and nurturing this ancestral garden, transforming an inherited duty into a disciplined, lifelong endeavour. At its zenith, the meticulously planned Patna garden boasted roughly 2,500 rose plants from over 300 distinct varieties. The description of the fragrance and beauty of the roses come through vividly to the reader — you could almost smell the roses through the pages.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

However, two interwoven messages come out for me, especially. How the cultivation of roses for TP Singh and, later, NK was not just a casual hobby but science. It was a deliberate learning process to adapt Western rose-growing techniques to the challenging heat and humidity of the Indian plains. NK reflects that the rose garden in some respect represented an Indian renaissance — to be able to breed roses adapted to varied ecological conditions of India. It was a post-Independence Indian self-confidence. His father saw the rose as not an imported plant but a plant to be tested, understood and naturalised in Indian soil. It was also how the cultivation of roses was a shared passion around a network of senior civil servants, eminent lawyers, judges and public figures brought together by roses and bridge game. “A shared interest in roses could become the basis for conversation, companionship and learning.” For a non-Indian observer, this offered an incredible insight.

The second takeaway and thought-provoking insight in Endeavours for me is how eloquently NK compares the act of tending to a garden to the way we must look at and nurture public institutions. He borrows the economic concept of “creative destruction” from (Austrian political economist) Joseph Schumpeter to explain that pruning a plant is an act of essential renewal rather than cruelty. In a garden, the exhausted plant or the obstructing branch must be removed to allow fresh growth to thrive, a process that requires both judgment and courage. NK posits that this delicate art of knowing exactly what to preserve, what to remove, what to combine afresh, and what to leave undisturbed is just as crucial for the health of institutions and innovation as it is for gardens. He offers a powerful metaphor. observing that “gardens need proper soil preparation, drainage, watering and attention to seasons”. “The impatient gardener who buys a rare plant without preparing the soil is not very different from the reformer who announces change without the creation of the conditions in which change can survive.” This message resonates with all of us who are in the business of reforms.

Beyond the soil of India, the book takes readers on a captivating journey to Japan, where NK served as First Minister (Economic and Commercial) at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo beginning in 1981. He explains how his years in Japan radically reshaped his visual sensibility and his broader aesthetic philosophy. It was in Japan that his early interest in cameras blossomed into a serious, lifelong engagement with photography that intersected with his passion for gardening. He travelled extensively across the country, moving from the severe, drift-ice winters of Hokkaido in the north to the warmer, volcanic landscapes of Kyushu in the south. Through his camera lens, NK learned to appreciate the Japanese devotion to seasonality, capturing the fleeting beauty of cherry blossoms, vibrant autumn colours and the ephemeral summer fireworks. He realised that Japanese aesthetics find profound depth in simplicity and restraint, teaching him that photography is the ultimate tool for preserving a passing instant before it disappears forever. He noted that in Japan, beauty was not treated as a mere ornament but was woven seamlessly into the very fabric of daily conduct, ceremonies and seasonal rituals.

The book also beautifully chronicles NK’s deep-seated passion for classical Indian music and art. He details his evolution from someone who appreciates one’s cultural heritage to taking on the responsibility of being a custodian. He shares his memories as a devoted listener, sharing intimate memories of legendary artistes such as Pandit Jasraj and Kishori Amonkar, who frequently graced his home with memorable recitals. Rather than viewing himself as a mere collector, NK embraces the role of a custodian of these rich musical traditions and the primal vibrations they represent. His engagement with art has been equally profound, shaped by an early exposure to the archaeological monuments of Bihar and later expanded through visits to the great museums of the world. As former Ambassador Savitri Kunadi highlights, his encounters with heritage invoke (French author) André Malraux’s The Voices of Silence, demonstrating his belief that works of art can speak across time and transcend cultural boundaries. For me, this part of NK’s commitment to India’s rich cultural heritage is particularly important. It is cultural “capital” that transcends to the development of the creative economy and innovation, and is as important as other types of capital that make a country.

Story continues below this ad

In addition to these artistic pursuits, NK reflects on his family’s long-standing reliance on homeopathy, advocating for its holistic, individualised approach to healing as a steady companion throughout his life. Here, there is an obvious intersection with his passion for gardening.

In closing, Endeavours: An Ensemble of My Life shows how a life well lived, interweaves the heritage and values we inherit, whether through our grandparents and parents, education and the places that we live in, as well as our life experiences and the work we do. The multidimensional and vibrant life of NK shows how our private passions, when developed and pursued with discipline and passion, can elevate our existence. Through his vivid reflections on gardens, music, art and his travels in Japan, NK proves that life is a “continuing endeavour” and that the “multiplicity of experiences” we go through are sometimes central and at other times seemingly peripheral, but all contribute powerfully in “shaping a purposeful life”. For readers looking for an inspiring, uniquely Indian memoir, this book is a gentle, beautifully written reminder to cultivate our own lives with the same care, patience and wonder of a master gardener.

Pangestu is former Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Indonesia, and Special Envoy for International Trade and Multilateral Cooperation, Government of Indonesia