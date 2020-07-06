Roli Books announces His Holiness The Fourteenth Dalai Lama: An Illustrated Biography

The intimate profile will shed light on many aspects of the spiritual leader. (Source: Roli Books | Designed by Gargi Singh) The intimate profile will shed light on many aspects of the spiritual leader. (Source: Roli Books | Designed by Gargi Singh)

On his 85th birth anniversary, the cover of His Holiness The Fourteenth Dalai Lama: An Illustrated Biography by Tenzin Geyche Tethong has been announced by Roli Books. The intimate profile will shed light on many aspects of the spiritual leader.

Tethong has served in the Holiness’ Private Office from 1963 to 2006 and was revered as an integral part of his circle. Over four decades, Tethong has accompanied him on many international visits, gaining an exclusive access not enjoyed by many. This marks the first instance when he is writing about His Holiness. The work will include pictures curated by Jane Moore, a photo researcher from the UK.

Along with Tethong, Dalai Lama’s youngest brother, Tendzin Choegyal who also happens to be the former’s close friend, will be mentoring the project. He has also penned the foreword for the book. The book will consist of hitherto unpublished documents, unseen photographs, archival material and memories of those close to him to draw a composite picture of his exile, his compassionate personality and the present difficult relationship with his homeland, Tibet.

The biography aims at an affecting portrait of a man who has people, who are otherwise divided by geography and language, unite in their love and reverence for him. The book will be available in multiple languages globally like English, Dutch, Russian, German, Italian, Estonian, Czech, Lithuanian, Slovak and others. This will maximise the appeal and reach of the book helping people to know the man they look up to, better.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd