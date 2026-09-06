Remembering firebrand feminist Robin Morgan who accused Ted Hughes of Sylvia Plath’s ‘murder’

Robin Morgan led protests against the Miss America Pageant and is widely credited for coining the term, ‘herstory’.

Written by: Aishwarya Khosla
3 min readSep 6, 2026 12:38 PM IST
Robin Morgan (1941 –2026)Robin Morgan (1941 –2026)
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Firebrand feminist Robin Morgan, who famously accused Britain’s poet laureate Ted Hughes of the death of his wife, fellow poet Sylvia Plath, passed away in New York on Saturday. She was 85.

One of the pioneers of second-wave feminism, she passed away days after the death of fellow activist Gloria Steinem. She led protests against the Miss America Pageant, edited the 1970 feminist anthology Sisterhood is Powerful, and is widely credited with coining the term ‘herstory’.

In her 1972 poem Arraignment, she boldly accused Hughes of the “murder of Sylvia Plath,” who had died by suicide in her flat in London in 1963. She accused him and the British and American literary and critical establishment of a litany of crimes, seeking violent retribution in kind.

Asserting that the Poet Laureate had “real blood on real hands,” she ended the poem challenging Hughes to sue her. Later, she tempered her earlier statement to say: “I want to make it clear that Hughes didn’t kill Sylvia, but that he drove her to suicide.”

From child-star to ‘bra-burning activist’

Born in Florida in 1941 and raised in New York, Morgan was modelling by the age of three, and at five years old she had her own radio show. She appeared on “Mama” from 1949 to 1957 and became so popular that Robin Morgan dolls were sold as commercial tie-ins.

Magazines called her “the ideal girl-next-door,” but a rebellion was gaining strength within her, and she refused to deliver sexist dialogue at a live broadcast.

While studying at Columbia University, she became politically active, but when the poet Anthony Hecht told her, “But, my dear, women should be poems, not write them,” it fuelled her desire to chafe against the expectation, and all her life she insisted that she be recognised as a poet first.

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In 1968, she was at the forefront of the protest against the Miss America Pageant, which involved tossing bras into a “Freedom Trash Can,” which has been mythologised as bra-burning.

She co-founded New York Radical Women and the provocatively named Women’s International Terrorist Conspiracy from Hell (W.I.T.C.H.), marched for civil rights and against the Vietnam War, and was arrested in 1970 after occupying the offices of Grove Press after the owner resisted unionisation efforts.

In her 1970 essay Goodbye to All That, she also went after leftist leaders, from Hugh Hefner to Abbie Hoffman, over sexism. A government report once labelled her an “anarchist housewife.” She was editor-in-chief of Ms Magazine, founded by Steinem, for several years.

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Aishwarya Khosla
Aishwarya Khosla

Aishwarya Khosla spearheads the digital strategy and execution for the Books & Literature and Puzzles & Games sections of The Indian Express. With over eight years of experience in journalism, Aishwarya specialises in literary criticism, cultural commentary, and long-form features, which explore the intersection of identity, politics, and social change. She was the recipient of the Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections, an intensive research fellowship in policy analysis and political communications, which informs her nuanced approach to cultural journalism, allowing her to provide readers with unique insights into how literature and media reflect broader political shifts. As a trusted voice for The Indian Express audience, she authors the popular newsletters, Meanwhile, Back Home and Books 'n' Bits, and hosts the podcast series, Casually Obsessed. Before her current role, Aishwarya spent several years at Hindustan Times,  where she provided dedicated coverage of the Punjabi diaspora, theater, and national politics. Her career is defined by a commitment to intellectual rigor, making her a definitive authority on modern Indian culture and letters. Areas of Expertise Literary Criticism, Cultural Politics, Political Strategy, Long-form Investigative Features, and Newsletter Curation. Write to her You can reach her at aishwaryakhosla.ak@gmail.com or aishwarya.khosla@indianexpress.com. You can follow her on Instagram:  @aishwarya.khosla, and X: @KhoslaAishwarya. Her stories can be read here. ... Read More

 

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