Remembering firebrand feminist Robin Morgan who accused Ted Hughes of Sylvia Plath’s ‘murder’

Firebrand feminist Robin Morgan, who famously accused Britain’s poet laureate Ted Hughes of the death of his wife, fellow poet Sylvia Plath, passed away in New York on Saturday. She was 85.

One of the pioneers of second-wave feminism, she passed away days after the death of fellow activist Gloria Steinem. She led protests against the Miss America Pageant, edited the 1970 feminist anthology Sisterhood is Powerful, and is widely credited with coining the term ‘herstory’.

In her 1972 poem Arraignment, she boldly accused Hughes of the “murder of Sylvia Plath,” who had died by suicide in her flat in London in 1963. She accused him and the British and American literary and critical establishment of a litany of crimes, seeking violent retribution in kind.