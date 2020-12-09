Roald Dahl’s family issues apology for author’s anti-semitic comments

"The Dahl family and the Roald Dahl Story Company deeply apologise for the lasting and understandable hurt caused by some of Roald Dahl’s statements," read the statement.

Matilda author Roald Dahl’s family has issued an apology for his anti-semitic comments. The statement has been posted on his official website. Titled Apology for anti-Semitic comments made by Roald Dahl, it read- “The Dahl family and the Roald Dahl Story Company deeply apologise for the lasting and understandable hurt caused by some of Roald Dahl’s statements. Those prejudiced remarks are incomprehensible to us and stand in marked contrast to the man we knew and to the values at the heart of Roald Dahl’s stories, which have positively impacted young people for generations. We hope that, just as he did at his best, at his absolute worst, Roald Dahl can help remind us of the lasting impact of words.”

A report in The Independent quoted an interview where the author had said, “There is a trait in the Jewish character that does provoke animosity, maybe it’s a kind of lack of generosity towards non-Jews. I mean, there’s always a reason why anti-anything crops up anywhere,” he continued. “Even a stinker like Hitler didn’t just pick on them for no reason.”

Months prior to his passing away, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory author had spoken to The Independent and said, “I’m certainly anti-Israel and I’ve become antisemitic inasmuch as that you get a Jewish person in another country like England strongly supporting Zionism.”

Born on September 13, 1916, Dahl gained an enduring reputation as a children’s author. Some of his most notable works include The Witches, Fantastic Mr Fox among others.

