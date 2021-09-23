Richard Osman’s ‘The Man Who Died Twice’ is one of the fastest selling novels

Writer and comedian Richard Osman’s book The Man Who Died Twice has earned the title of being one of the fastest-selling novels since, as a report in The Guardian puts it, “records began”. It further states that the book, which is part of his Thursday Murder Club series, reportedly sold a staggering 114,202 copies in its first three days last week. The book was published on September 16 and the sales have been steady since.

The same report further informs that only four books sold more then Osman’s book in the first week: The Casual Vacancy by JK Rowling, The Lost Symbol and Inferno by Dan Brown and Go Set a Watchman by Harper Lee. The author is visibly ecstatic. “This is beyond our wildest predictions. My love and thanks to all the readers, all the amazing booksellers and to Joyce, Elizabeth, Ibrahim and Ron,” Osman was quoted as saying.

“It’s wonderful to see how many people have fallen in love with Richard’s fabulous Thursday Murder Club and simply couldn’t wait to read the next instalment…The response to these characters and the crimes they solve from readers around the world has been extraordinary and it has been a joy to work with retailers to make publication week such a big moment for everyone to share in,” publisher Joanna Prior was quoted as saying.

His recent book revolves around the Thursday Murder Club — Elizabeth, Joyce, Ron and Ibrahim — and traces their adventures and mishaps. The characters are already hugely popular among readers. His present book not just adds to their journey but provides new dimensions to them.

