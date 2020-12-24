Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club becomes Christmas No 1 book

This makes him the first debut author to achieve this feat. (Source: Amazon.in | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Author Richard Osman’s debut novel The Thursday Murder Club has sold a staggering 134,514 copies in seven days, making it assert the Christmas top spot, reports The Guardian. The same report informs that Osman’s book went past Barack Obama’s memoir, A Promised Land to achieve this feat. “Congratulations to Richard Osman on scoring the Christmas No 1 crown,” Hazel Kenyon, Nielsen Book Research director was quoted as saying in the report. “I very much look forward to seeing him now appear as an answer on Pointless to a question on Christmas No 1 bestsellers.”

Sharing the news, he wrote, “Well this is just the most wonderful news. #TheThursdayMurderClub is Christmas number 1. I’m absolutely overwhelmed. Thank you all so much. Merry Christmas.”

Well this is just the most wonderful news. #TheThursdayMurderClub is Christmas number 1. I’m absolutely overwhelmed. Thank you all so much. Merry Christmas ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TsEapo6wRv — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 22, 2020

The top 10 included titles like JK Rowling’s latest The Ickabog, Douglas Stuart’s Booker Prize winner Shuggie Bain, and Charlie Mackesy’s The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. As per the same report, the writer also beat children books author David Walliams whose book has been topping since last four Christmas. The last adult novel to get this honour was Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol way back in 2009. This news comes at a time when bookshops are being closed in several parts of the world hampering sales all over again.

The Bookseller magazine, as per the report, quoted that the final week of Christmas trading ranges between £60-90m.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd