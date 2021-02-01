scorecardresearch
Richa Chadha shares ‘favourite inquilabi poem’ after PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat

Richa Chadha posted a video of her reciting a poem titled Uktaye by Josh Malihabadi

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 1, 2021 12:02:47 pm
richa chadhaRicha Chadha shared a revolutinary poem on Twitter. (Source: therichachadha/Instagram)

Richa Chadha recently took to Twitter to share her favourite revolutionary poem, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about celebrating our freedom fighters on Mann ki Baat.

The Fukrey actor posted a video of her reciting a poem titled Uktaye by Josh Malihabadi.

“Today in his #MannKiBaat address, the Hon. PM spoke about celebrating our great freedom fighters. How about sharing some revolutionary poetry? Here’s my favourite inquilabi poem. UKTAYE – by Josh Malihabadi,” Richa captioned the video. Watch it:

Josh Mahilabadi, popularly known as Shayar-e-Inqalab, was a Pakistani poet who wrote over 100,000 couplets and more than 1000 rubaiyat. He was an Indian citizen until 1956 when he emigrated to Pakistan. He founded a magazine called Kaleem, in which he wrote in favour of Indian independence. His inspiring poem Hussain aur Inquilab (Hussain and Revolution) won him the title of ‘Shaair-e-Inquilaab’ or ‘Poet of the Revolution’.

Meanwhile, PM Modi announced the Scheme for Mentoring Young Authors under India@75 Project in the latest Mann ki Baat episode to encourage young writers across the country.

“We have to help our young writer and create a section of leaders who will determine our future. I invite my young friends to be a part of this initiative and make maximum use of their literary skills,” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by the Ministry of Education.

