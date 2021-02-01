Richa Chadha shares ‘favourite inquilabi poem’ after PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat

Richa Chadha recently took to Twitter to share her favourite revolutionary poem, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about celebrating our freedom fighters on Mann ki Baat.

The Fukrey actor posted a video of her reciting a poem titled Uktaye by Josh Malihabadi.

“Today in his #MannKiBaat address, the Hon. PM spoke about celebrating our great freedom fighters. How about sharing some revolutionary poetry? Here’s my favourite inquilabi poem. UKTAYE – by Josh Malihabadi,” Richa captioned the video. Watch it:

Today in his #MannKiBaat address, the Hon. PM spoke about celebrating our great freedom fighters. How about sharing some revolutionary poetry ? Here’s my favourite inquilabi poem.

UKTAYE – by Josh Malihabadi. ❤️

दौड़ो के वो टूटीं ज़ंजीरें ! pic.twitter.com/wD3XrJG0TY — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 31, 2021

Josh Mahilabadi, popularly known as Shayar-e-Inqalab, was a Pakistani poet who wrote over 100,000 couplets and more than 1000 rubaiyat. He was an Indian citizen until 1956 when he emigrated to Pakistan. He founded a magazine called Kaleem, in which he wrote in favour of Indian independence. His inspiring poem Hussain aur Inquilab (Hussain and Revolution) won him the title of ‘Shaair-e-Inquilaab’ or ‘Poet of the Revolution’.

Meanwhile, PM Modi announced the Scheme for Mentoring Young Authors under India@75 Project in the latest Mann ki Baat episode to encourage young writers across the country.

The Scheme for Mentoring Young Authors Under India@75 Project was announced in today’s #MannkiBaat by our Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. This project will encourage young writers from across the country.@nbt_india @DrRPNishank pic.twitter.com/UgqhNg3zPj — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) January 31, 2021

“We have to help our young writer and create a section of leaders who will determine our future. I invite my young friends to be a part of this initiative and make maximum use of their literary skills,” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by the Ministry of Education.

