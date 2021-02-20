scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 20, 2021
Renowned poet Prabha Varma bags Kunchan Nambiar Award

Poet, journalist and editor Prabha Varma has worked with both Traditional and Online media. He is renowned for his work in Malayalam Literature and Poetry.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
February 20, 2021 6:30:32 pm
Renowned poet Prabha Varma has bagged this year’s Mahakavi Kunchan Nambiar Award for his outstanding contributions to Malayalam language and literature.

The award comprises a purse of Rs 25,001, a citation and a plaque, jury chairman Indra Babu said here in a statement.

The honour was instituted by the Kunchan Nambiar Memorial Trust, which works to retain the legacy of the 18th century legendary poet-performer Nambiar.

The award would be presented to Varma, who is also the media advisor to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a function here in the first week of April, adhering to COVID-19 protocols, the organisers added.

