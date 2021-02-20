Renowned poet Prabha Varma bags Kunchan Nambiar Award

Poet, journalist and editor Prabha Varma has worked with both Traditional and Online media. (Photo: Navaneeth Krishnan S/wikimedia commons)

Renowned poet Prabha Varma has bagged this year’s Mahakavi Kunchan Nambiar Award for his outstanding contributions to Malayalam language and literature.

The award comprises a purse of Rs 25,001, a citation and a plaque, jury chairman Indra Babu said here in a statement.

The honour was instituted by the Kunchan Nambiar Memorial Trust, which works to retain the legacy of the 18th century legendary poet-performer Nambiar.

The award would be presented to Varma, who is also the media advisor to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a function here in the first week of April, adhering to COVID-19 protocols, the organisers added.