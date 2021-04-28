scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Latest news

Renowned children’s literature author Sumangala dies

Besides translating Panchatantra and Valmiki Ramayana from Sanskrit into Malayalam, she has also penned over 50 books. Her works include Mittayipothi, Neypayasam, Manjadikuru, Kurinjiyum Koottukarum, among others.

By: PTI |
April 28, 2021 11:56:26 am
Sumangala bagged the 2013 Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Bal Sahitya Puraskar, for her contribution to children's literature. (Source: Kerala Governor/Twitter)

Well-known author of children’s literature in Malayalam, Leela Nambudiripad, known by her pen name Sumangala, died on Tuesday due to age-related ailments, family sources said. She was 87.

Sumangala, a resident of Thrissur district, is survived by three children. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Cultural minister A K Balan condoled the demise of Sumangala, saying it was a great loss to the children’s literature. “She was an author who understood children and used simple language to pen the stories for them. She had introduced numerous stories on Indian mythology to children,” Vijayan said.

Sumangala bagged the 2013 Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Bal Sahitya Puraskar, for her contribution to children’s literature. Balan said Sumangala beautifully translated the Panchatantra stories into Malayalam. “She has penned over 50 books for children. Her contributions to language and literature will always be remembered,” he said in his condolences message.

Besides translating Panchatantra and Valmiki Ramayana from Sanskrit into Malayalam, she has also penned over 50 books. Her works include Mittayipothi, Neypayasam, Manjadikuru, Kurinjiyum Koottukarum, among others.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x