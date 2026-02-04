Remembering Hugh Gantzer, chronicler of India’s roads less taken

Hugh Gantzer’s career as a travel writer unfolded across more than five decades and more than 30 books, most of them written with his wife, Colleen, and devoted to documenting India through its lesser-known regions, layered histories and everyday lives rather than its landmarks. The iconic writer and TV presenter passed away in Mussoorie on February 2.

Their books, essays and television work blended travel narrative with folklore, cultural observation and speculative history. Titles such as Looking Beyond and the Intriguing India series positioned travel as inquiry rather than consumption, while later works rooted themselves deeply in specific places, particularly Mussoorie, the hill town the couple made their home.