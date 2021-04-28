Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club provides fellowship for underrepresented female authors

Reese Witherspoon’s Reese’s Book Club has started a platform LitUp to showcase voices of underrepresented women. A report in The Hollywood Reporter states that LitUp will put its weight behind newer voices and enable a wider space for first time authors.

“As our community and reach continues to grow, we have all collectively sought out innovative ways to create real change and leave an indelible mark on the greater reading community,” Witherspoon was quoted as saying in the report. “We know there are so many powerful stories from undiscovered voices, and now, more than ever, we need to hear them. We are so thrilled that LitUp will serve as a launchpad for a new generation of authors and provide them with the necessary tools and resources to forge formidable careers as storytellers.”

The report also enlisted the prerequisites to qualify. It stated that the unpublished authors must not have an agent and should recognise themselves as a woman writer from diverse background. Submissions are opened till May 30. The manuscript must be young adult story and complete. It should also have a woman in the lead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

Those selected will be provided with an “all-expenses-paid writer’s retreat next year”, wherein they can work on their work and also be privy to the business intricacies of publishing. The books will also receive a seal that will say “LitUp by Reese’s Book Club”.

“If you’re looking for a sign, this is it. Our new LitUp by #ReesesBookClub fellowship is looking to help all of you amazingly talented, diverse, underrepresented women writers get your first book published,” reads their Instagram post.