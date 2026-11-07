Can we ever really know the past? Rebecca Perry’s debut novel May We Feed the King asks the big question

The physical slightness of poet Rebecca Perry’s debut novel betrays little of its ambition. It opens with an unnamed narrator of unspecified gender, a curator who dresses rooms in historic buildings with period-appropriate objects so that visitors may be immersed in another time. We meet them just as they’re overcoming a personal tragedy and are taking on a new project in a medieval palace.

Here, the novel introduces the other central character, an unwilling king who ascends to the throne only because his two older brothers died. We are told he is oppressed by the feeling that the present is “a banshee wailing in his ear”, and resents his transformation from private subject to royal object so much that sometimes, he “feels he must sleep just to be alone”. We do not know his name or any other details that may help identify him.