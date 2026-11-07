Can we ever really know the past? Rebecca Perry’s debut novel May We Feed the King asks the big question

Pooja Pillai is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, working with the National Editorial... Read More
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The physical slightness of poet Rebecca Perry’s debut novel betrays little of its ambition. It opens with an unnamed narrator of unspecified gender, a curator who dresses rooms in historic buildings with period-appropriate objects so that visitors may be immersed in another time. We meet them just as they’re overcoming a personal tragedy and are taking on a new project in a medieval palace.
Here, the novel introduces the other central character, an unwilling king who ascends to the throne only because his two older brothers died. We are told he is oppressed by the feeling that the present is “a banshee wailing in his ear”, and resents his transformation from private subject to royal object so much that sometimes, he “feels he must sleep just to be alone”. We do not know his name or any other details that may help identify him.
Reading this clever, unsettling book is like encountering a stereogram for the first time: Any frustration over the lack of specificity is overcome by a sense of something larger, a picture that can only emerge when one cuts through the fuss of who, when and where to get to the what. Relax your gaze, as you would when viewing an optical illusion, and you begin to see why Perry, who started writing the two stories separately, merged them into a novel.
The question animating the narrator’s desire to recreate rooms in such a way that it appears as if “the person or people have just left the room” is similar to what drives readers to historical fiction: Is it possible, truly, to understand another life and see ourselves in them even though we can never truly experience their lives? If reading is an act of radical empathy, so is the narrator’s work, which requires them to reach into another consciousness in order to set a scene — here, that scene gestures to the story of a reluctant monarch, the record of whose reign makes the narrator cry because it is such a “reduction of a life.”
But don’t relax your gaze so much that you overlook the ingenuity with which Perry has built her puzzle. Because a puzzle it is, posing the most vexing questions: why do we try so hard to recreate the past? What is this need we have to see the full picture? The king’s story, which occupies the entire middle section of the novel, comes through everyone but the king himself: Courtiers’ gossip, a young attendant’s observations, the chief advisor’s ire over a recalcitrant ruler. More than most books, this one rewards rereading. There are hints about what the king may do that you only catch later, as well as clues that point in a whole other direction, suggesting that the story might have nothing at all to do with real events. What are we to trust: An archivist’s records, altered over centuries? The narrator’s opaque motives and fabrications? Or Perry’s spare, allusive prose, which is only one tool with which she beguiles the reader?