Reading groups may contribute in learning about different cultures: Survey

A report in The Independent cites a recent survey that suggests that reading groups can help in aiding people’s understanding of the world. Participation with others might be the key in unlocking various details in varied cultures.

The survey was conducted by The Reading Agency and it was deduced that two in three reading group participants think of groups as a positive step towards making sense of the world better. The report further states that a more comprehensive understanding of the world is initiated by the diversity that is often noticed in reading groups. The presence of readers from different backgrounds and walks of life also provide various vantage points that go on to help the group as a whole.

The survey marked the National Reading Group Day, which falls on June 20 and could be crucial especially at this point of time when the debates regarding racism has engulfed various parts of the globe.

It all started when a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis on May 25. He was being restrained by the police and as video footages revealed, he was gasping for breath. Since then, advocation for Black Lives Matter has been fuelled with renewed gusto. Diversity is the need of the hour, and results of such studies will help in taking things forward in the required direction.

Of late, there has also been a fresh interest in literature by authors of colour in a bid to spread more awareness and make the reading space better represented.

