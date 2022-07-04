‘People always read books; the habit has only increased post pandemic’

By Sumedha Maheshwari

“Hi, I’m looking for A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,” a young girl says to an attendant at a book store.

From the towering stacks lining the insides of Bahrisons Booksellers, the attendant pulls the book out, like a magician pulling a dove out of his hat.

The door opens for the third time in 10 minutes, and two more people enter. A bookworm’s paradise, Bahrisons is a quiet oasis in Delhi’s noise. Even in the sweltering heat, this bookshop — located in Khan Market — is doing brisk business.

Bahrisons Booksellers (Picture by Sumedha Maheshwari) Bahrisons Booksellers (Picture by Sumedha Maheshwari)

So, it is understandable when the owner, Anuj Bahrison, looks surprised when I ask him if he thinks reading has become a dying habit. “Reading has been good in the last 10 years. Thanks to millennials, reading habit has gone up by about 30 to 35 per cent,” he says, adding that the pandemic has made the situation better.

“During the lockdown, people gravitated towards e-books, but when the bookshops opened again, the footfall increased,” he adds, continuing, “After all, how many movies can you watch after a time?”

Abhinav Bahmi, the owner of the famous Faqir Chand & Sons bookstore, agrees, “I know people who started reading more during the pandemic. I mean, how much Netflix can you watch?”

Interestingly, a 2021 Nielsen Book India report found two-thirds of the readers surveyed read more during the lockdowns. The study, Impact of COVID-19 on the India Book Consumer, found that people were reading 16 hours a week compared to the nine before the pandemic. And people are reading more than ever after the lockdowns, too.

“There’s been a 30 per cent increase after the pandemic,” Bahmi reveals

Faqir Chand & Sons bookshop (Picture by Sumedha Maheshwari) Faqir Chand & Sons bookshop (Picture by Sumedha Maheshwari)

In fact, there was such a demand that Delhi’s Midland Book Shop had to open right after the third wave of Covid ended because, “people were hungry for books”, according to the owner Mirza Afsar Baig. “In my years of experience, I have never once thought that books or reading has gone down. Readers have always been reading.”

The bookshop also adapted to the digital landscape. “We have an Instagram account where we put up recommendations. We get orders from that too,” he says.

Instagram has indeed played a significant role in the rising popularity of books. ‘Bookstagram’ is a niche on Instagram with accounts run by book lovers. Their posts range from reviews and opinions to sometimes simply aesthetically pleasing pictures of books.

Hari Krishnan Prasath, whose handle is @theobviousmystery, says, “I don’t think reading has become unpopular. In fact, thanks to the pandemic, it has become more popular. I can tell you this because pre-pandemic, the number of people who reached out to me asking for recommendations was significantly lesser than post-pandemic.”

He receives daily messages from many of his 11.5k followers asking for recommendations or suggestions on how to become a ‘bookstagrammer’ like him. “A lot of people have told me that accounts like mine have helped them start their own reading journey again.”

He is not the only one. Pallavi Banerjee, who runs an account called @thebibliophilemommy, found that her account “grew a lot” during the pandemic. “I had many of my friends doing buddy-reads and keeping challenges to read more and more books. So definitely, the pandemic made people connect through books a lot,” she says.

But are people reading physical books or e-books?

Aayushi Jain, who runs the account @­_penandpapers, feels the landscape has shifted. “I think the modes of reading are definitely changing owing to digital mediums being more widely available and also due to the declining amount of time that people can dedicate to reading.”

But she still prefers physical books, just like Pallavi, who says, “Readers like me will always crave the smell of books and keep buying the physical copy to own and collect.”

Bahmi disagrees with the notion that e-books are more popular. “About five years ago, the fad of online books was at its peak. But now, people are back to basics,” he says.

The pandemic should have made e-books more popular. But, people still prefer printed copies. According to data from Statista’s Advertising and Media Outlook survey, e-book sales are much lower compared to print. Only 5.6 per cent of readers went for e-books in 2020 compared to 24.5 per cent of print readers.

“There is no thrill in e-books. A book is a friend. The screen is very impersonal. That’s the reason why even if you like a book on your Kindle, you still want to possess a physical copy. The satisfaction of reading only comes from a book,” Bahrison explains.

Bookstores like Bahrisons, Faqir Chand, and Midland have cultivated their customers over the decades. These people will never go anywhere else.

“We have patrons coming in from generations — three to four generations of a family have visited us. They’re emotionally attached to us. So, it is more of a family relation,” says Bahmi.

Bookstagrammers have reached out to readers in a different way. Pallavi has amassed 87.5k followers, and Aayushi has almost 20k followers.

“I have received many messages and people have thanked me for my recommendations. Be it my husband colleagues, my neighbours or my friends,” says Pallavi. These personal relationships with other readers are part of why she started her account in the first place. “Throughout my life, I rarely found anyone as passionate about reading as I am. But my account has changed that.”

But whether it is on Instagram or inside bookstores, everyone agrees that there is no age limit on the readers. “People of all ages come here,” says Baig.

The writer is an intern at Indian Express.

