Ravinder Singh comes out with digital-only short love stories

In keeping with the times, Ravinder Singh is out with a series of eSingles. These are short stories available only on the digital platform capturing the various hues of love. They will be available on Kindle Short Reads, Google Play Books and also on the Juggernaut App.

These will be quick reads and each of them will look into the various facets of love. They will suffice as individual reads and will also add to the series as a whole. Every Friday, one part of the series will be released and this will continue throughout June. He has collaborated with other authors, too, on this. The first one titled, My Ex was out on May 29 and has been co-authored by Ruchi Kokcha.

Speaking on it, the author said, “I’m excited about the e-singles series. The consumption of short- format content is on the rise across all mediums. There is a demand for quick reads, and these e-singles give me an opportunity to bring more stories to my readers, within a shorter timeframe. This, while I continue to write my next novel for them at the same time. Also, this is a great format for non-readers who want to read, but are intimidated by novels that are 300-odd pages long.”

“Now, more than ever, we are turning to the written word, to books and stories that offer hope and solace. And with these e-singles, Ravinder Singh offers us exactly that – a balm for the soul. These are quick reads that are so absolutely satisfying and comforting, so perceptive in the way they portray love and its many faces and forms. These are stories you’ll be able to access, start and finish in those small pockets of time you get for yourself between daily chores and work meetings. They’ll bring their readers both joy and hope, and what better time than now to publish stories that do that?” Swati Daftuar, Senior Commissioning Editor said.

