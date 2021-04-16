Rathbones Folio prize: Scammers posed as winner, took home prize money of £30,000

Apparently Rathbone Investment Management is aware of the same and have been supportive. (Representational image/Pixabay)

In a strange turn of events, scammers posing as the winner received £30,000 the money for the Rathbones Folio prize. A report in The Guardian confirms this and adds that although author Valeria Luiselli won the award in 2020 for Lost Children Archive, “sophisticated cyber-criminals” posed as her and demanded to receive payment through PayPal. The funds, consequently, were lost.

“Our winner Valeria Luiselli was awarded her prize money in full, and the lost funds were absorbed by cost savings elsewhere,” Minna Fry, the prize’s executive director was quoted in the report.

The Rathbones Folio Prize is an annual literary award. It was backed by the London-based publisher The Folio Society in the initial two years. In 2017, however, Rathbone Investment Management joined as the sponsor. This led to the change in its name from Folio Prize to what it is known as today.

Rathbone Investment Management is aware of the same and has “supported us through this incident and helped us to put in place additional safeguarding measures,” Fry was quoted as saying.

This year, American author Carmen Maria Machado won this year for her radical memoir In the Dream House.

We are absolutely thrilled to announce that the winner of the #RathbonesFolioPrize 2021 is @carmenmmachado for the astonishing, revolutionary memoir IN THE DREAM HOUSE (@serpentstail | @GraywolfPress). Read the full details via:https://t.co/x4flcAKyQu#WritersPrize pic.twitter.com/OovdOUrDvJ — RathbonesFolioPrize (@RathbonesFolio) March 24, 2021

“Machado documents, in great detail, the descent of lives into obsessiveness, possession and, eventually, abuse among the queer community. This is not often documented in literature. This already makes this book substantial. But it is its challenging of memoir form that is even more impressive,” Roger Robinson poet and one of the judges said, according to The Guardian.