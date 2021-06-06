Rasika Dugal is reading Anxious People by Fredrik Backman. Here are some other books you can read for anxiety

With the conversation on mental health gaining mileage with time, books on them have also found great readership. Recently, actor Rasika Dugal shared a picture of herself reading Anxious People by Fredrik Backman. She went on to write that the book “doesn’t help the anxiety that you might or might not have. But helps you laugh at the anxiety and relatability of all things ordinary and crazy (which is the definition of ordinary… or of crazy). So I guess it does help the anxiety 😄…”

She went on to quote from the 2019 bestseller–“‘There was a time when a bank was a bank. But now there are evidently ‘cashless’ banks, banks without any money, which is surely something of a travesty? It’s hardly surprising that people get confused and society is going to the dogs when it’s full of caffeine-free coffee, gluten-free bread, alcohol-free beer'” — Fredrik Backman

In case you are looking for some similar books on anxiety, here are some options.

The Big Activity Book for Anxious People by Erin Williams and Jordan Reid

The 2019 book is a delightful read for the many dealing with anxiety on a daily basis. Designed both as a distraction and an outlet, the book will remind you that you are not the only one who spends sleepless nights over something others consider as trivial.

Let’s Pretend This Never Happened by Jenny Lawson

American journalist and blogger marked her literary debut with Let’s Pretend This Never Happened— a sardonic “mostly true memoir” that maps her journey from rural Texas, her awkward adolescent years and relationship with husband. She hides nothing but offsets pathos with humour. She peppers the narrative with photos, almost as proof of the incredible journey. The central idea being — it happened to Jenny Lawson as well.

Calm the F*ck Down Journal by Sarah Knight

In this bare-all interactive journal, Sarah Knight provides pointers on ways to identify anxiety, handle it and try not being overwhelmed. The book includes exercises and spaces to write, aimed at putting one at ease when they need it the most. It also includes fun graphs.