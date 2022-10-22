scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Premium

Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her novel ‘The Pomegranate Peace’

Told through the eyes of a young American diplomat, the novel touches upon the hubris that drives the endeavour and its fallouts on all concerned

books, eye , Sunday eyeBook cover of 'The Pomegranate Peace' by Rashmee Roshan Lall (Source: Amazon.in)

The book is set in Afghanistan, but only notionally. Actually, it’s “Ameristan”, as Rashmee Roshan Lall, author of The Pomegranate Peace, calls the US Embassy complex in Kabul, “which is as far from Afghanistan mentally as possible”.

The novel is about a young American diplomat who is assigned to the embassy in 2011, in the wake of several attacks taking place in the high-security area in Kabul. The diplomat is excited to get to Afghanistan — she wants to experience life there, but finds that every little thing in the embassy is brought from abroad and even the simplest acts are prohibited for safety concerns. Written in first person, the book brings out the unnamed diplomat’s frustration on being barred from basic things “Like getting a haircut anywhere decent. Like walking down a street. Like speaking to anyone who was not American… Like striking a bargain for watermelons…”

In fact, the only Afghans she gets to meet are the locally engaged staff, who work with her. One of them, Najim, starts to bring her, every Thursday — the start of the weekend in Afghanistan — a small box of food from home. The food is cooked by his mother, Asman. By tasting Asman’s food, the American woman begins to discern the emotions of the cook. In the stories Najim tells her and in the flavour of the chakah (the Afghan sour cream), the American starts to feel the soul of ordinary Afghans.

Also Read | |A Very Long Engagement

As part of her assignment, she is also engaged to find a tagline to sell Afghanistan as a tourist idea, or an attractive investment destination. A big American public relations company is paid millions to come up with something savvy. Eventually, the diplomat also discovers a very expensive pomegranate-for-poppy crop substitution grant, awarded to an Afghan based in Canada. She realises that the grant is not really bringing about change, nor is there any real, substantive activity on it. In other words, it’s a scam. When she starts to ask questions, her tour is cut short and she is sent back to Washington DC, where she has a nervous breakdown. Months later, as she recovers, she wonders what to do with her life next.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...Premium
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...

Former journalist and now a visiting academic, Lall’s novel uncovers the absurdities of America’s “aid and reconstruction” project in Afghanistan and the futility of US’s efforts to establish democracy and peace. As the main protagonist in the novel says, “We don’t even know the price of bread in Kabul, how much a taxi ride costs or what the average Afghan likes to eat, buy, or do for fun.”

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 10:00:03 am
Next Story

Gifting ideas change in post-Covid Chandigarh

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement