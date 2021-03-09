Rare Andy Warhol cookbook to be auctioned next month

A book by Andy Warhol will be auctioned next month. A report in The Guardian states that the “rare self-published cookbook” by the American artist existed before he catapulted to fame.

Titled Wild Raspberries, the report further states that he created this with Suzie Frankfurt, the interior decorator in 1959. The intent was to make fun of the “haute cuisine of the time”. While the former wrote, Warhol illustrated. Apparently, the report mentions, his mother did the calligraphy.

By the end, only 34 were completed. And, the report informs that mostly were given away to friends. But a signed copy by Warhol for DD Ryan, will be up for auction in New York. The estimated worth is supposed to be “$30,000-$50,000 (£21,600-£36,100).”

Darren Sutherland at Bonhams, the auction house where it is supposed to take place was quoted as saying: “The books perfectly capture the puckish nature of much of Warhol’s work. [They] were done in the spirit of fun, with a bit of self-promotion, and often given as Christmas gifts to friends and his graphic design clients. A few sold through his favourite ice cream shop Serendipity, which moonlighted as an art gallery. They are a wonderful glimpse into a playfulness that follows him throughout his development as an artist.”

“The only reason Andy liked me was because I was raised in Malibu with movie stars like Myrna Loy all around. I liked Andy because I’d always felt my whole life that I was an outsider. It may not be the fact, but it’s how I feel. For some strange reason, I felt that I fit in with him,” Frankfurt said in 1997, the report quotes. In interviews, she went on to describe the book fit for those who cannot cook.

“My mother, who was a hostess sine qua non, deemed the most important thing for a new bride was to be a good hostess. I wanted to emulate my mother, of course, and it was the year all these French cookbooks came out. I tried to make sense of them.

‘Make a béchamel sauce,’ they’d say. I didn’t even know what that was…So we did the book, Andy with his Dr Martin’s dyes and Mrs Warhol, her calligraphy. She was gifted and untutored, and we left all the spelling mistakes. I wrote the recipes.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle