scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Rani Mukerji’s tell-all autobiography to be released on her birthday next year

Mukerji said the autobiography delves into her personal trials and tribulations and the impact it had on her as she navigated the movie business and her career.

Rani Mukerji, Rani Mukerji author, Rani Mukerji autobiographyRani Mukerji said the memoir is her way of reminiscing what she has been through since her childhood. (Photo: HarperCollins)

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji will debut as an author with her “candid, intimate” autobiography on her birthday, March 21, next year, publisher HarperCollins India announced on Friday.

The book is a “deeply personal and disarmingly honest” account of Mukerji’s journey as an actor in the film industry.

Mukerji said the autobiography delves into her personal trials and tribulations and the impact it had on her as she navigated the movie business and her career.

“In the 25 years that I have so lovingly spent in the Indian film industry, I have never spoken my heart out about my life and my journey in cinema. As women in cinema, we are constantly judged… I haven’t had the time to pause, look back on my life, retrospectively and introspectively,” the 44-year-old actor said in a statement.

She added that the memoir is her way of reminiscing what she has been through since her childhood.

Bushra Ahmed, senior commissioning editor, HarperCollins India, termed Mukerji as an actor “who stands on the might of her powerful portrayals of women in her films”.

“For many of us who grew up in the 2000s, Rani Mukerji was everything an actor should be: beautiful, refreshingly different and a compelling performer. She belongs to that time in cinema when stars sparkled on the silver screen without the razzle-dazzle of social media fame,” Ahmed said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising itPremium
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising it
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?Premium
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 04:04:17 pm
Next Story

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears, hunger

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement