Ranbir Sidhu’s Dark Star is a meditative exploration of the impact of misogyny and masculine nationalism on a woman’s life

Nothing happens in Ranbir Sidhu’s Dark Star. The short novel is an internal monologue of an old woman, who lives with her husband in his ancestral home in Punjab, and is trying to learn how to die. The reader travels through her memories of Partition, getting married to an unknown man and moving to London, living in California, the Khalistan Movement and the recent farmer’s protest.

The protagonist, whose movement is restricted because of her age, also breaks into reveries about events that didn’t happen, memories of travelling to places she actually didn’t, all the while staring at the ceiling of her room, while she prepares herself for the final life skill — accepting death — that she says she needs.

Our protagonist recollects the trials and tribulations of being a woman, with little agency over her life’s decisions, which have been mostly decided for her by the men in her life — her father, husband — and, to an extent, by strangers who sit in faraway rooms and draw lines on a map, dividing nations, families, friends and lovers. Her story of travelling to India from Pakistan as a young girl and being witness to the horrific aftermath of the Partition — murder, rapes and destroyed property — begins her life-long battle with trauma, which she terms as the crows, a subversion of Hindu mythology in which crows serve as the link between the world of the living

and the dead. The crows keep coming back to her, never letting her forget all the terrible things that have happened in her lifetime.

The book explores the futility of borders, which have been compared to mirrors. Here too, it is the men, she says, who create mirrors (borders) and women who break them. But these mirrors extend to the separation between hate and love, this world and the other, the past, present and the

future. The woman talks of moving through mirrors to transform hate to love. She even wishes for a giant mirror, the size of the world, to see the events of her life reflected so that she can remember their chronology.

This gives way to hallucinatory visions of going on intergalactic travels with a man with a long scarf, a man who is supposedly immortal and who tells her about time, the nature of life and death and who challenges the very nature of reality. “Time is everywhere and nowhere… it’s like air, he says, the air in a room, but all the air at once…” Similarly, it opens up existential questions of life and death and the protagonist, in a metaphysical daze, concludes that nothing dies because nothing is ever born.

Throughout the book, Sidhu’s writing style changes from long sentences that run off to become entire paragraphs to curt ones, which have sparse words. Longer sentences attune the reader to the pace of the woman’s mind as she recollects events of her life, sometimes contriving an argument or revisiting the fantastical flights of her imagination. Shorter, more abrupt ones, which appear as hard-to-swallow resignations that the protagonist internalises, fling one back to a reality that is often grim.

It is evident from the book’s content and its acknowledgements that Dark Star is a deeply personal story, told with compassion. The protagonist keeps talking about how her youngest son tells lies for a living, alluding, perhaps, to Sidhu’s work as a fiction writer. What the book lacks in movement, in terms of plot, it makes up with potent meditations on the complex nature of human life and the political, social, religious and gendered contexts that people find themselves in. Her reflection on events, now as an old woman, also serves as a philosophical treatise and psychological exploration of issues of misogyny, death, time, borders, love and hate.

Above all, the book is a mirror to show the ugly face of patriarchy and what it does to every generation. It is a wail of an old woman who wants to die because death is the final mystery and resting place that she pines for to escape the harrowing experience of being alive in a frail ageing body and remembering a life that yielded little happiness and devastating oppression.