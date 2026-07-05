In search of the divine: Rana Safvi and the many rivers of faith

“Har qaum rāst rāhe, dīne wa qiblagāhe (Every community has its path, its faith, its direction of prayer.)” The great Sufi poet and mystic Amir Khusrau understood centuries ago what India has spent generations teaching the world: that truth need not travel a single road to arrive at the same destination.

That spirit animates every page of Rana Safvi’s In Search of the Divine: Living Histories of Sufism in India. More than a history of saints and shrines, it is an exploration of the spiritual imagination that helped shape the soul of the subcontinent. It is also a timely reminder that some of India’s greatest traditions emerged not from uniformity but from encounter, conversation, and coexistence.

Sufism arrived in India carrying the language of longing, surrender, and divine love. Here, it found a remarkable companion in the Bhakti movement. Together, these parallel currents transformed the religious landscape of the subcontinent. They shifted the focus from ritual to relationship, from hierarchy to humility, from doctrine to devotion. Regardless of what faith one practices—or whether one practices any at all—the emotional and ethical vocabulary they created continues to inform how India understands compassion, belonging, and grace.

Safvi understands this inheritance intimately.

Rather than treating Sufism as an abstract theological tradition, she presents it as a living reality. Through saints and seekers, poetry and pilgrimage, shrines and stories, she traces the journeys of men and women who sought not power over others but proximity to the Divine. The result is a book that feels less like a historical survey and more like a pilgrimage undertaken at the reader’s side.

What makes Safvi such a compelling guide is her ability to balance scholarship with storytelling. Years of research underpin the work, yet the prose never feels burdened by academic weight. Instead, readers are invited into courtyards scented with rose petals and incense, into dargahs resonating with qawwali, and into centuries-old conversations about love, surrender, and service.

The book’s greatest achievement lies in its humanity.

The saints who inhabit these pages are not presented as distant figures trapped in legend. They emerge as living presences whose teachings continue to resonate in contemporary India. Safvi explores not only their spiritual contributions but also their social significance, showing how Sufi spaces often became places where distinctions of caste, class, language, and religion could soften, if only for a moment. In doing so, she reminds us that India’s most enduring traditions were often built through inclusion rather than exclusion.

That idea runs throughout the book. Whether discussing the Chishti masters, local traditions of devotion, or the continuing relevance of Sufi shrines, Safvi returns repeatedly to the notion that faith, at its best, enlarges the human spirit. Her writing becomes a gentle but persuasive argument for pluralism—not as a modern political construct, but as a deeply rooted civilizational value.

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This is also what makes the book particularly relevant today.

At a moment when public discourse often rewards certainty over nuance, Safvi offers complexity. The India she writes about is layered, porous, and enriched by exchange. The Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb she has spent years documenting and defending breathes through every chapter. Readers familiar with her work as an author, educator, heritage conservationist, public speaker, and thoughtful public intellectual will recognize the qualities that have earned her such admiration. One rarely finishes reading Rana Safvi without discovering a forgotten story, a neglected saint, or a richer way of understanding the past.

If there is one reservation, it is that Safvi’s affection for her subject occasionally outpaces her willingness to interrogate it. The book is strongest when illuminating the generosity and inclusiveness of Sufi traditions. Readers seeking a deeper examination of the internal tensions, contradictions, and debates that have shaped Sufism across centuries may occasionally wish for a sharper critical lens. Yet this is a minor caveat. Safvi writes not as a detached academic but as a custodian of memory, and the warmth of that stewardship is part of the book’s enduring charm.

Ultimately, In Search of the Divine is about far more than Sufism. It is about India’s spiritual DNA. It is about the possibility that devotion can deepen humanity rather than divide it, that faith can be a bridge rather than a barrier, and that the sacred is often found in shared spaces rather than separate ones.

Few contemporary writers carry that torch with as much grace, knowledge, and conviction as Rana Safvi. This book stands as both a tribute to a remarkable tradition and a reminder that the search for the Divine often begins with learning to recognize the divine in one another.