Ramesh Narayan’s new book offers life lessons from his advertising days

When Ramesh Narayan set off on writing a book after being egged on by his son and friends, he decided to pick up chapters from his life that had impacted him the most — retiring at 50 and setting up Canco Advertising, positioning Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) as a customer-friendly organisation in the early 90s, launching HDFC and IDFC, launching the first toll road in India for the National Highway Authority of India after significant research and creating space for first desktop computers in India, the Minicomp XT. “The more people write, the more people learn. The book comprises insights from the lessons I have learned,” says Narayan, the founder of Canco Advertising Pvt Ltd, about his recently released book, A Different Route To Success.

The book gives a 360 degree-view of Narayan’s professional life where he ran Canco Advertising, an advertising agency he founded and ran for 24 years. In his second innings, he remained active in several advertising industry matters.

Narayan did not have any degree in advertising or any prior experience. “So the first couple of years were very tough,” says Narayan, who is also an amateur photographer. Later he was the President, India Chapter International Advertising Association (IAA), and area director, APAC on the World Board of the IAA.

He was also one of the five members of the core team that pulled off the memorable IAA World Congress 2019 at Kochi. All proceeds from the sale of this book will go to the Rotary Club of Bombay which runs programs such as Bhavishya Yaan (student enrichment), Ananda Yaan (elder care), integrated rural development, among others.