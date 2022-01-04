scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Must Read

Rajesh Tailang to come out with debut book ‘Chaand Pe Chai’

The actor, known for his work on films like "Mukkabaaz" and web series "Delhi Crime" and "Mirzapur", made the announcement on Instagram on Monday evening

By: PTI | Mumbai |
January 4, 2022 1:43:18 pm
Rajesh TailangThe actor took to Instagram to share the news. (Source: Rajesh Tailang/Instagram)

Actor Rajesh Tailang has turned an author with his debut book “Chaand Pe Chai”, a collection of Hindi poems.

The book will be published by Vani Prakashan Group.

The actor, known for his work on films like “Mukkabaaz” and web series “Delhi Crime” and “Mirzapur”, made the announcement on Instagram on Monday evening.

ALSO READ |Ben McFall, ‘the Heart of the Strand,’ is dead at 73

With the launch of his book, Tailang said his dream is finally coming true.

“I am basically an actor, but I always wished to be known as a poet, I am finally taking the first step towards that.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“My collection of poems, ‘Chaand Pe Chai’ will soon be launched… I hope you will read the book, provide me with feedback and encourage me,” he said.

The publishing house also shared the cover of “Chaand Pe Chai”, with a quote of veteran writer-lyricist-poet Gulzar, appreciating the actor’s work.

ALSO READ |Author Namita Gokhale, TMC MLA Bratya Basu among 20 winners of Sahitya Akademi Award 2021

The book will be launched soon.

Tailang was last seen in the 2021 Netflix film “Pagglait”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 04: Latest News

Advertisement