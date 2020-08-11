Rahat Indori, 70, passes away; had tested Covid-19 positive

Rahat Indori had tested positive for Covid-19. (Express Photo)

Lyricist and poet Rahat Indori has passed away. He was 70. “Rahat Indori ji succumbed to cardiorespiratory arrest at 4:40 pm on August 11, 2020. He was Covid positive in ARDS, Renal Failure, T22 Diabetes mellitus, hypertension, old cad , left eye glaucoma. He was on ventilator support,” medical authorities at the Indore hospital confirmed to indianexpress.com.

News portal ANI tweeted that the poet suffered from two heart attacks today and had 60 per cent pneumonia. “Urdu poet Rahat Indori (file pic) passes away at the hospital. He suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for #COVID19. He had 60% pneumonia,” reads the tweet.

Urdu poet Rahat Indori (file pic) passes away at the hospital. He suffered two heart attacks today and could not be saved. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday, after testing positive for #COVID19. He had 60% pneumonia: Dr Vinod Bhandari, Sri Aurobindo Hospital pic.twitter.com/EIKZhPp702 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

He had taken to Twitter Tuesday morning to share the news of being Covid-19 positive. He had further added that he was admitted in the hospital and concluded with a request to not speculate and wait for him to provide update regarding his health.

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ

एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी.

— Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

Earlier this year, the poet’s words had transformed into a rallying cry as anti-CAA protests erupted across the country. The line, “Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai”, taken from ghazal ‘Agar khilaaf hain hone do” gave a voice and purpose to dissent.

“I wrote this ghazal some 30-35 years ago, though I don’t remember the exact year or the context in which it was written. I have recited this ghazal at many mushaiaras and had even forgotten about it, but I don’t know what’s happened in the last three to four years that like a crop rises again, these words have risen again. Now, wherever I go, people request me to recite this but it’s unfortunate that it’s often taken as a sher by a Muslim. Yeh kisi ek mazhab ka sher nahi hai (these lines are not for any particular religion). They are for everyone,” he had said while speaking to The Indian Express last year.

