Poet Rahat Indori tests positive for Covid-19, shares on Twitter

He is currently admitted in the hospital. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Famed lyricist and Urdu poet Rahat Indori recently took to Twitter and shared that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. He shared that after experiencing some initial symptoms of Covid-19, he went for a test yesterday and the result has come positive. He is currently admitted in Aurobindo Hospital. Concluding with a request, he further stated not to call him or his family members; updates on his health will be provided on his Facebook and Twitter.

“कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी.”

A couple of months back, the noted poet had composed a couplet spotlighting the plight of the times we are living in.

Subah phir hai wohi maatam dar-o-deewar ke saath

Kitni laashen mere ghar aayengi akhbaar ke saath

(Yet again in the morning, there’s mourning in every nook and corner/ How many corpses will come to my house along with the newspaper)

