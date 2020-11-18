scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Top news

Quentin Tarantino announces ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ book, signs deal with HarperCollins

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which released worldwide in August 2019, featured a star-studded cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie

By: PTI | New York | Updated: November 18, 2020 1:35:02 pm
Quentin Tarantino, BOOKS, Quentin Tarantino AUTHOR, indianexpressThe book will mark Tarantino's first work of fiction in print and is set to be published in the summer of 2021. (Source: AP)

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has inked a two-book deal with publishing house HarperCollins, beginning with the novelisation of his most recent hit Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The book will mark Tarantino’s first work of fiction in print and is set to be published in the summer of 2021, HarperCollins said in a press release.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which released worldwide in August 2019, featured a star-studded cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The movie was nominated for 10 Academy Awards at the 2020 Oscars, winning Pitt his best-supporting actor trophy and best production design for Nancy Haigh and Barbara Ling.

The novel will chart the lives of Tarantino’s protagonists — TV actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) — both forward and backwards in time.

“In the seventies movie novelisations were the first adult books I grew up reading. And to this day I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre. So as a movie-novelisation aficionado, I’m proud to announce ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ as my contribution to this often marginalised, yet beloved sub-genre in literature,” Tarantino said.

“I’m also thrilled to further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavour that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart,” he added.

The book will appear initially as a Harper Perennial mass market paperback, alongside e-book and digital audio editions. A deluxe hardcover edition will follow in late 2021.

The 57-year-old filmmaker’s second book in the series is a work of non-fiction, titled “Cinema Speculation”.

Described as a “deep dive into the movies of the 1970’s”, the book will be a rich mix of essays, reviews, personal writing, and “what if’s”.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Books And Literature News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 18: Latest News

Advertisement