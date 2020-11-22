Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan reads out senior runner up essay extract

She shared the video on Instagram. (Source: kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram)

As was informed, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently read out an essay as part of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020. Titled The Waters Rise by Ananya Mukerji, it was the senior runner up and is told from a young boy’s perspective. Hailing from a family of fishermen, he demands accountability for the rising climate change and refuses to be reduced to statistics. They might be less in number but that does not make them any less significant, the narrator in the essay proclaimed.

Sharing a video of the same, the actor wrote. “My first read… with more to come. Thank you @royalcwsociety and the Duchess of Cornwall for this honour. And thank you for everything @gorakhpoori.”

Royal Commonwealth Society’s first-ever virtual award ceremony for the essay competition was held on November 20, at 12 pm GMT (UK time). It was hosted by the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla.

The actor was among other celebrities like Stephen Fry, David Walliams and Alexandra Burke who read out extracts from the winning essay from India for the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2020. She had earlier taken to social media to share this news. “Honoured and nervous to be reading out extracts from the winning essay from India… new experiences,” she had written.

