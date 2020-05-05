Pulitzer Prize 2020: Colson Whitehead wins for fiction for the second time

The Harvard graduate’s novel was praised by the Pulitzer committee for his work being devastive. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The Harvard graduate’s novel was praised by the Pulitzer committee for his work being devastive. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The list of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize is out and, as was decided, on May 4, the 15 Journalism and seven Book, Drama and Music categories were announced. American novelist Colson Whitehead won the Pulitzer Prize of fiction for his book, The Nickel Boys. Whitehead won the honour for the second time. He had previously won for Underground Railroad. in 2017.

In The Nickel Boys, he traces the abuse suffered by black boys at a reform school in Florida. A report in The BBC states that the Pulitzer committee praised Whitehead’s work for being a “spare and devastating exploration of abuse at a reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida that is ultimately a powerful tale of human perseverance, dignity and redemption”.

Congratulations to the 2020 #Pulitzer Prize winners!https://t.co/eyv9DIG5GA — The Pulitzer Prizes (@PulitzerPrizes) May 4, 2020

The prize for the general non-fiction was won by two books, The Undying: Pain, Vulnerability, Mortality, Medicine, Art, Time, Dreams, Data, Exhaustion, Cancer, and Care, by Anne Boyer and The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America, by Greg Grandin. Boyer’s book has been hailed as, “[a]n elegant and unforgettable narrative about the brutality of illness and the capitalism of cancer care in America.” Grandin’s book has been described as “[a]sweeping and beautifully written book that probes the American myth of boundless expansion and provides a compelling context for thinking about the current political moment.”

Announcement of the prize for this year was delayed due to the pandemic. As decided, it was live streamed at Pulitzer.org.

