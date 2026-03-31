‘They want me to see suffering in every video’: The Pujarini Pradhan controversy explained

In a nondescript village in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district, an Instagram creator, Pujarini Pradhan, spends her days performing the million chores that consume the lives of homemakers across India from dawn to dusk, be it chopping vegetables, cooking, folding laundry, mending clothes or looking after her young son. However, it is what she does in the little pockets of time she can steal for herself that first secured her collaborations with Audible and Netflix, and then the victim of a smear campaign from fellow influencers who questioned her authenticity.

Pradhan spends her free time watching niche art-house films and serious literature and reviewing the same for her 800,000 followers–including celebrities and popular Instagram influencers– who follow her on the twin handles @lifeofpujaa and @little_ordinary_thingss. In fluent English, she critiques the Al Pacino starrer 1973 crime film Serpico or South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook’s filmography or reads A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini.

Her appeal lies the juxtaposition of her humble abode and unassuming personality with her sharp intellect. She speaks of Rabindranath Tagore or the appeal of black and white films while performing unglamorous household chores such as mending a dupatta. Speaking in English, a language she chose just so that her neighbours do not understand her should they stumble across her reels, she advocates for gender parity. Speaking of her own experience and observations from the injustices she sees around her she criticises the many ways in which patriarchy continues to crush women under their yolk, whether washing one’s husband’s feet or always keeping one’s hair tied after marriage.

To her followers, she is proof that intellectual rigour can thrive outside the silos of urban elite. They cheer for Pradhan, who despite being married against her wishes, was through sheer will and ingenuity able to loosen the yolks of class, caste, and gender.

However, her success was met by skepticism by at least a couple of influential social media influencers, whoa accused her of manipulating the audience. They called her an industry plant, which refers to artists or influencers who pretend to be independently “underground” or authentic while actually being backed by a corporate or political machine.

The evidence? They asked how could a woman of modest means in rural India purchase the expensive hardcover books that feature in her videos, how could a homemaker find the time to read and watch serious literature and films, and how was she, if not supported by a behind the scenes team, able to churn out well-produced videos. They wondered whether her English with a unique Bengali accent was fake, and how did she know about colour grading if she was as she claimed, a simple homemaker in rural India.

They also floated the theory that she was actually a managed by a political party or a talent agency based in Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pujarini Pradhan (@lifeofpujaa)

In a detailed statement, Pradhan revealed that she had signed with an agency in November 2025. At the time, she was handling everything, be it ideation, filming, or editing by herself. The agency, she said, never helped her with any of it. She also reveled that when they offered her Rs 30,000 for two brand videos, she accepted. “It was a lot for me,” she said. However, one month later, she discovered the agency had signed the deal with the brand for Rs 2 lakh. Their revised offer was to give her Rs 60,000, from which she was expected to return twenty percent.

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“When I got to know about this, I immediately left the agency and got in touch with some creators and talked about it,” she said. “So you can understand I was getting scammed.”

She says she did not publicise the dispute at the time because she was scared.“I did not talk about it on social media because I did not want to create trouble because I was alone. And I don’t know who can help me.”

On January 9, she posted a video sharing how she had been handling all aspect of her social media alone, but by January 27, she had signed with a new agency, her current team. “I never knew money could come in so consistently in this field, and I was amazed,” she said.

“Even my current team only handles my brand deals,” she told her followers. “They don’t help me with editing, scripting or shooting. I don’t have a team in my home to help me. I did all by myself because I have that capability in myself.”

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“If I wanted to hide the fact that I have a team now,” she added. “I would not be dragging my manager publicly.”

The rhythm of domesticity

Perhaps the most cutting attack in our patriarchal world has been the logistics of her output. Critics argued that her consistency in posting, while managing a household was evidence that she was being disingenuous with her followers.

Pradhan explained that her family supported her initiative. “My mother-in-law cooks during the day, and my husband cooks at night,” she said.

On how she was able to afford the pricey hardcover books or review films without attending film school, Pradhan pointed to her Amazon wishlist, which has been linked in her bio for months. “Most of my audience knows that,” she said. “I often share stories of people giving me books.”

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“The movies I have recommended, I have already watched years ago from 2018. Most of them are logged on Letterboxd,” she said, explaining her formidable knowledge about cinema.

Mocked for learning new skills like color grading, she clapped back expressing her confusion over the brouhaha. “Like it’s hard,” she said. “I thought anyone can do it.”

Her reviews, she insists, are not the work of a trained critic but of an enthusiastic amateur. “Believe me, I always thought my reviews are very simple, not something complicated things to be researched. I thought I am doing bare minimum. I have to better. I have to watch more films.”

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Why the backlash

Pradhan says she has pinpointed exactly what irked her detractors and when the tone of the commentary shifted. “They were fine until I started giving my opinions on feminism or anything, any politics or anything, because they want me to see suffering in every video,” she said.

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“They want me to complain about my life. They want me to be sad. But the moment I started earning money from my videos and the moment I started giving liberal opinions or feminism or anything, they felt like I am in danger.”

She addressed the claim that she had once said she did not want the limelight and then allegedly traveled to Mumbai. “This was completely wrong,” she said. “I actually went to Kolkata. And I was not paid by any political party. I do not associate myself with any political party.”

The “limelight” she had referred to earlier, she said, was the prospect of news reporters arriving at her home.

Who gets to be an intellectual?

As the accusations multiplied, Pradhan began to see them as part of a larger pattern.

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“I think there’s a very thin line between questioning someone and tearing them down—their reputation and their image—for just assumptions,” she said.

“Question me. Treat me like any other influencer. I never asked to be treated differently. But don’t try to discredit my efforts and hard work just because you had assumptions.”

She rejected the characterisation of herself as a scapegoat in a larger cultural debate. “This lady said that she didn’t want to be the scapegoat for some Puja, but I think we all know who was actually made the scapegoat in this entire analysis,” she said, referencing to Niharika Jain, a therapist and influencer, who was among those questioning her credibility and authenticity.

“This is not just about me,” Ms. Pradhan continued. “This is about everyone coming from a place with limited resources and trying to build something on their own. I built this from nothing. If I am an industry plant, I did not know what an industry plant was until I started researching about it.”

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The bigger picture

The backlash against Pradhan reflects a deeper anxiety in the Indian digital sphere, which for many creators has become a primary source of income, and where the lines between organic fandom and manufactured celebrity are blurring.

But for those who see themselves in Pradhan—women in small towns, first-generation learners, and people who consume culture on smartphones—the “industry plant” accusation feels like gatekeeping. “Imagine having your limited resources questioned and also pulling someone down just because you think they are not authentic,” she said. “I think it’s not a solid reason to create such drama.”

While Jain has made her profile private, Pradhan stands by her response and she continues to film herself, talking about cinema, feminism and books in her humble abode.

“Everything is available on the internet,” she said. “You can watch anything, you can do anything, you can learn anything. So it’s not that tough.”

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The controversy has raised a number of pertinent questions. In India’s digital economy, who is allowed to be an intellectual? Who is allowed to earn a living from it? And why, when someone from a place with limited resources succeeds, the first instinct to suspect a conspiracy rather than to credit the work?