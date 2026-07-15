Publishers sue Google over use of copyrighted books for AI training

The filing further alleges Google was internally aware of the legal risk. (Express Photo)

A group of major publishers has sued Google, alleging the company illegally used millions of copyrighted books to train its Gemini artificial intelligence models, according to a report by Emma Loffhagen in The Guardian.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, was brought by Hachette Book Group, Cengage Learning, and Elsevier, along with bestselling author Scott Turow, who is known for his legal thrillers. The Guardian reported that the complaint describes the alleged conduct as “one of the most prolific infringements of copyrighted materials in history.”

According to the report, the publishers argue Google repurposed books originally supplied for limited services such as Google Books, Google Play Books, and Google Scholar. Those arrangements permitted narrow uses such as displaying searchable snippets or selling ebooks, but not, the suit claims, copying works to train commercial AI products.