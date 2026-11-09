‘Some days are better than others’: Slowed by cancer, Joe Biden to let memoir do the talking

“Champ, when you get knocked down, get up.” Former President Joe Biden invoked this advice from his late father on Monday as he disclosed that his ongoing cancer treatment will keep him from doing as many interviews and appearances for his forthcoming memoir, Promise Me, America.

“Some days are better than others,” Biden wrote in a post on X. “It hasn’t stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down.” As a result, he said, he “won’t be able to do as many conversations about my book as I’d hoped,” adding that he hoped “the words on the page speak for themselves.”

The post, which had drawn more than 4 million views within hours, comes eight days before the publication of Promise Me, America, Biden’s account of his four years in the White House.

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Biden described the memoir as covering “the challenges we faced, the decisions I made, and why I made them,” as well as America’s role in the world and his “faith in the American people and the great American experiment in self-governance and democracy.”

I want to share a brief update. My presidential memoir, PROMISE ME, AMERICA, is coming out on November 17th. I hope you’ll read it. It covers my years as President. The challenges we faced, the decisions I made, and why I made them. It’s about who we are as a nation. What we stand for. And America’s role in the world. More than anything, it’s about my faith in the American people and the great American experiment in self-governance and democracy. While writing the book, I was diagnosed with cancer, a disease known all too well to millions of Americans and their families. My doctors continue to be encouraged by how I’ve responded to treatment. And the prayers and kind words and well wishes from so many of you have meant more to me and Jill and our family than you can ever know. Some days are better than others. It hasn’t stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down. What that means is, unfortunately, I won’t be able to do as many conversations about my book as I’d hoped. However, I’m hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves. Looking forward, I’m going to keep following what my father told me a long time ago: “Champ, when you get knocked down, get up.” It’s a good lesson for me. And for America. We are blessed. America is the most unique nation on earth. Unlike other countries, we’re built on an idea. An idea bigger than any ocean. More powerful than any army. Stronger than any tyrant or dictator. That idea? All of us are created equal. Promise Me, America, we’ll never forget it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2026

When he announced the book in July, he said it would also address why he chose to run for reelection and why he later stepped aside.

Biden, 83, said he was diagnosed with cancer while writing the book. His office announced in May 2025 that he had an aggressive form of prostate cancer with a Gleason score of 9 that had spread to his bones.

Biden will turn 84 on November 20, three days after the book’s release.

He ended with a nod to the book’s title, writing that the United States is built on the idea that “all of us are created equal,” and concluding: “Promise Me, America, we’ll never forget it.”

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The title echoes two of Biden’s earlier books, Promises to Keep (published during his presidential campaign in 2008), and Promise Me, Dad (published in 2017, about the death of his son Beau from brain cancer in 2015)

The memoir arrives two weeks after the midterm elections, a timing that some Democrats had worried could pull attention back to Biden as the party sought to keep the focus on Donald Trump.

My dad used to say, “Joey, when you get knocked down, get up.” I’ve leaned on those words my whole life, in politics and with my family, through the best days and the hardest ones. I write about that and more in my new book, PROMISE ME, AMERICA. It’s out November 17th, and you can preorder it now at https://t.co/IIbCbsyvlr. I’m looking forward to folks reading it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2026

Biden was the oldest person to serve as president, and questions about his age and health shadowed much of his term. Both Democrats and Republicans have accused him and his advisers of concealing the extent of his decline, concerns amplified in the 2025 book Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson.

Many Democrats also blame his initial decision to seek a second term for Trump’s return to the White House; then-Vice President Kamala Harris, who replaced him at the top of the ticket, lost to Trump in 2024.

Promise Me, America goes on sale on November 17.