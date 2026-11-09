‘Some days are better than others’: Slowed by cancer, Joe Biden to let memoir do the talking

Former president says “some days are better than others” as Promise Me, America heads for a November 17 release November 9, 2026

5 min readNov 9, 2026 05:54 PM IST
Joe BidenFormer President Joe Biden's memoir is called, Promise Me, America.

“Champ, when you get knocked down, get up.” Former President Joe Biden invoked this advice from his late father on Monday as he disclosed that his ongoing cancer treatment will keep him from doing as many interviews and appearances for his forthcoming memoir, Promise Me, America. 

“Some days are better than others,” Biden wrote in a post on X. “It hasn’t stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down.” As a result, he said, he “won’t be able to do as many conversations about my book as I’d hoped,” adding that he hoped “the words on the page speak for themselves.”

The post, which had drawn more than 4 million views within hours, comes eight days before the publication of Promise Me, America, Biden’s account of his four years in the White House.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Biden described the memoir as covering “the challenges we faced, the decisions I made, and why I made them,” as well as America’s role in the world and his “faith in the American people and the great American experiment in self-governance and democracy.”

When he announced the book in July, he said it would also address why he chose to run for reelection and why he later stepped aside.

Biden, 83, said he was diagnosed with cancer while writing the book. His office announced in May 2025 that he had an aggressive form of prostate cancer with a Gleason score of 9 that had spread to his bones.

Biden will turn 84 on November 20, three days after the book’s release.

He ended with a nod to the book’s title, writing that the United States is built on the idea that “all of us are created equal,” and concluding: “Promise Me, America, we’ll never forget it.”

Story continues below this ad

The title echoes two of Biden’s earlier books,  Promises to Keep (published during his presidential campaign in 2008), and Promise Me, Dad (published in 2017, about the death of his son Beau from brain cancer in 2015)

The memoir arrives two weeks after the midterm elections, a timing that some Democrats had worried could pull attention back to Biden as the party sought to keep the focus on Donald Trump.

Biden was the oldest person to serve as president, and questions about his age and health shadowed much of his term. Both Democrats and Republicans have accused him and his advisers of concealing the extent of his decline, concerns amplified in the 2025 book Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson.

Many Democrats also blame his initial decision to seek a second term for Trump’s return to the White House; then-Vice President Kamala Harris, who replaced him at the top of the ticket, lost to Trump in 2024.

Promise Me, America goes on sale on November 17.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments