Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Unfinished already a bestseller in 24 hours

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is having quite a year. After producing and acting in The White Tiger, she launched her own haircare brand Anomaly, and now her memoir Unfinished is out. And within a day (it came out on February 9) it has already climbed the charts both in India and in The United States.

The actor shared her excitement for the same in an Instagram story. On Amazon.com, the book is listed as the Number 1 bestseller while on Amazon.in, it has been certified as a bestseller.

She has been busy promoting the book and giving interviews for the same. Recently, in a video, she read out the preface of the book informing that she has dedicated the memoir to her father.

Throughout her interactions, she has repeated that the process of writing has been both therapeutic and cathartic for her. Being a public figure since she won the title of Miss World in 2000, her life has been documented in detail. This, she has reinstated, is her attempt to own her story and give a peek of her life beyond the headlines and gossip.

“[T]he funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realised that being “unfinished” has a deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life,” she had written.